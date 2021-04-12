Strongest UK Q1 IPO performance in 14 years-EY





The UK listing has seen a strong start this year, raising more money in the beginning of 2021 than any other quarter since 2007 and raising the most money in a single quarter since 2014.

According to EY analysis, the major stock markets and alternative investment markets (AIM) were built on the revival of activity seen in the second half of 2020, with 12 initial public offerings (IPOs) raising 5.2 billion IPOs in the major markets. . Raise 441m to AIM.

Fundraising in the first quarter totaled 5.6 billion, reaching more than half of the total raised 9.4 billion in 2020.

Total funds raised in the first quarter of 2021 were the highest of all quarters since 5.8 billion new financing in 2007, and the highest of all quarters since the 6.9 billion funds raised in the second quarter of 2014.

The performance in the first three months of 2021 contrasts sharply with the same period in 2020. Three IPOs in the main market and two in AIM, bringing a total of 615m.

Mike Timmins, EY partner and Scottish IPO leader, said the market appears to have overcame Brexit’s influence and recovered from a disruption of activity a year ago caused by the outbreak of the pandemic.

“We are excited to see this increase in activity in Scotland, where AMTE Power and Parsley Box have listed on the AIM market in recent months.

“As effective vaccine launches progress, momentum and confidence in the UK IPO market should continue to be built, but future growth may vary by sector.”

In addition to IPO activities, follow-up activities in the UK were also strong, with existing issuers raising more than 9 billion in the first quarter of 2021.

Significant private equity activity in this quarter has strengthened confidence in the UK IPO market as an exit route.

IPOs backed by three private equity funds, the same number as for the whole of 2020, accounted for 41% of the funds raised in the first quarter of 2021, while Dr Martens, the largest, raised 1.5 billion.

In addition, in the first quarter of 2021, the results of the Hill Review were published on the UK listing scheme supported by the UK government to ensure that the UK market remains competitive on the global arena.

The first recommendations are now coming for consultation with the Financial Conduct Authority.

Timmins said: “As the technology sector is becoming increasingly important both in the IPO market and in the wider economic growth, the UK’s ability to attract technology IPOs will be subject to investigation.

“The UK’s reputation as a market for technology IPOs rests in part on the performance analysis of public offerings in this broad segment, including traditional technology companies and companies that rely heavily on technology.”

Globally, EY reports that the IPO market has been the best start of the year for over 20 years and has raised more than $65 billion in over 300 IPOs.

Technology sector IPOs have played a leading role and NASDAQ is a leading global exchange hosting 46 IPOs and raising more than $18 billion in funding.

The UK has maintained its position as Europe’s major publicly listed location for fundraising, and remains third behind the US and China for funds raised through IPOs worldwide.

Helen Pratten, EY Strategy and Trading Partner, added: “Beginning in the second half of 2020, the increase in IPO activity in the UK is expected to continue after the pandemic, in line with the building of confidence in the environment and the UK’s international credentials. Hold on to the leader.”

