U.S. CEOs discuss coordinated response to voting laws





US CEOs unite to coordinate their responses to controversial election legislation after individual companies have found themselves accused of either allowing voter suppression or engaging in hypocritical “wake-up capitalism”.

Defying pressure from Republicans to stay out of politics, dozens of CEOs joined a weekend video call to discuss bills introduced in 47 states, which the Brennan Center for Justice said would limit access to voting.

Several leaders have suggested withholding donations from lawmakers supporting such legislation, or reconsidering investments in states that pass restrictive laws, participants said on Saturday afternoon’s appeal.

As the discussion stuck to general principles rather than detailed promises of action, plans were forming on Sunday for chief executives to sign one or more declarations of support for wider access to elections early in the year. this week, signaling the growing urgency of corporate America’s voting rights advocacy.

“It is increasingly evident that this is a serious threat to democracy and the social fabric that is bad for the quality of American life and bad for business,” said Jeffrey Sonnenfeld, professor of leadership from Yale who helped convene the appeal.

“This was an act of enthusiastic defiance by a wide range of US industry against politicians trying to silence their important political voices,” he told the Financial Times.

What I found most interesting is the really broad, if not universal, support not only for democracy, but also for businesses that defend democracy.

Two prominent black executives – Ken Frazier of Merck and Ken Chenault, former director of American Express – led much of Saturday’s discussion, after they held a public appeal last month of 72 black senior executives for their peers do not “stand aside”.

Dan Schulman, chief executive of PayPal, was among several executives planning to join a new declaration organized by the Black Economic Alliance.

“I think it is a fundamental democratic and non-partisan issue that all those who have the right to vote can do so in a non-discriminatory way,” he said.

Saturday’s call brought together a wide range of executives, including Levi Strauss’ Chip Bergh, Target’s Brian Cornell, and James Murdoch, the former Fox executive who now runs Lupa Systems.

Three executives called from the Masters golf tournament in Georgia, where activists last month accused companies such as Coca-Cola and Delta Air Lines of not doing too much to publicly oppose new voting legislation.

Critics said the Republican legislature’s restrictions on early voting and postal voting would disproportionately discourage black voters. The executives of Coca-Cola and Delta were among those who condemned Georgia’s legislation after it was passed.

Soon after, however, US Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell led a backlash from high-level Republicans, accusing the leaders of “economic blackmail” and advising them to “stay out of the way.” Politics”.

“From election law and environmentalism to sweeping social programs and the Second Amendment, parts of the private sector continue to behave like a woken parallel government,” McConnell said.

Mike Ward, co-founder of Civic Alliance, a bipartisan business group pushing for greater voter turnout, said he saw no one on the video call “falter” in response to the Republican crackdown.

Other attendees said the call underscored the need for companies to coordinate their responses and agree on a set of non-partisan principles rather than being seen as a particular state or lobbying for a proposal. federal legislation.

“Without a thriving democracy, we cannot have a prosperous and secure capitalism,” said Lynn Forester de Rothschild, founder of the Coalition for Inclusive Capitalism, who described protecting voting rights as a patriotic duty of leaders. business.

The poll suggested public support for wider access to the ballot. On Saturday’s call, polls from Morning Consult presented findings that most Democrats and a plurality of Republicans agreed that businesses should support legislation focused on improving voting access.

Bennett Freeman, the corporate human rights adviser on the call, said the voting rights represented “the perfect convergence” of two issues that companies voted on last year: racial equity after the death of George Floyd and the peaceful transfer of power at the time of the election.

