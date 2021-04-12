Prince Harry returns to England for Prince Philip’s funeral after a year





Prince Harry is said to have returned to England before his grandfather’s funeral.

He returned from the United States to commemorate the life of his grandfather Prince Philip, who died peacefully at 99 on Friday.

Our sister title The Mirror reports how Harrys arrival is a meaningful reunion with the family after leaving with wife Meghan and breaking up from royal life.

Through the epidemic, Harry and Meghan lived in the United States and gave a bombing interview with Oprah Winfrey, who threw Buckingham Palace into crisis last month.

Harry is expected to be quarantined for about five days after arriving in the United States, where he lives with Megan and son Arch, who are pregnant with a baby girl.

Harry is believed to be able to circumvent the UK’s coronavirus containment rules because of his position.

Harry and Phillip (Image: Getty Images)

However, the report speculated that he would allow travelers to end their 10-day mandatory quarantine prematurely if he was tested personally.

Witnesses told The Line that Harry’s arrival on a British Airways flight at London Heathrow Airport, where police were waiting on the runway at 1:15 p.m. on Sunday.

He was reportedly wearing a chino, a jacket, and a black face mask, and he met a security guard on the plane and was kicked out aboard a black Range Rover.

According to UK regulations, travelers may leave quarantine after 5 days if the Covid test result is negative.

The palace is steadily revealing details of Philip’s funeral plans, and the royal family has confirmed that he will honor his wishes for private funerals that the public does not attend.

It will be held at the St. George’s Chapel on the grounds of Windsor Castle on Saturday, April 17th, coinciding with a three-minute silence nationwide.

Boris Johnson met with the minister, royal representatives and police on Friday to discuss plans for a formal mourning period.

Current coronavirus guidelines put the monarch in a tricky position as only 30 people besides the clergy are allowed to attend the queen’s husband’s funeral, and an intimate group of mourners must be hand-picked.

Charles leads a procession of mourners on foot, while Brother Harry and Prince William have to stand shoulder to shoulder for the ceremony at intervals of long and tense months.

Royal commentator Richard Fitzwilliams said “a sign of unity” was essential for Harry to heal the rift with his family after Harry and Meghan’s “very harmful” allegations made in an Oprah interview.

Sources said the Duke of Sussex had a conversation with several members of his family on Friday after the death of the Duke of Edinburgh.

More articles on Prince Philip and Queen (Image: Tim Graham/Getty Images)

An insider said he spoke with his father Prince Charles and cousins ​​Beatrice and Eugenie and talked about plans to return to England for the funeral.

When Philip was hospitalized last month for infection and heart surgery, Harry was isolated in a California mansion he shared with Meghan and waited for a private jet in case he had to fly home.

Philip was protected from the details of an interview with Harry and Meghan’s Oprah who recovered from surgery.

Harry and Meghan paid tribute to Philip after his death by replacing the Archewell Charitable Foundation’s home page with reading the following message: In love memory of His Royal Highness The Duke of Edinburgh. 1921-2021.

Thank you for your service. You will miss it greatly.

During the weekend, tributes from the high-ranking royal family were announced.

Charles, the heir to the throne, thanked the public for his wishes after losing his “Dear Dad”.

The Queen and Philip’s only daughter, Princess Anne, announced the tribute, saying, “You’re really not ready,” while one day knowing that their time is coming.

