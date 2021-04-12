UK to partially reopen as lockout restrictions eased





Millions of people in the UK will get their first chance to get a haircut, casual shopping, and restaurant meals on Monday as London UK government takes the next step in its decontainment roadmap.

In the UK, national restrictions have been applied since early January, and similar rules have been implemented in other parts of the UK to curb the surge in coronavirus infections that swept the country late last year in connection with a new, more contagious strain first identified in the southeast of the UK. Has been. .

The UK has experienced the worst coronavirus outbreak in Europe with more than 127,000 confirmed deaths.

Infections, hospitalizations, and deaths have all declined thanks to obstruction and mass immunization programs that have given more than 60% of the adult population at least once.

But Prime Minister Boris Johnson and epidemiologists urge caution, warning that infections could skyrocket if many were vaccinated, relaxed social distancing rules, or allowed vacation abroad this summer.

The situation in the UK is clearing and stabilizing, but people should remember that it is not elsewhere, said Peter Horby, chairman of the government’s new and emerging respiratory threat advisory group. The plague is still raging around the world.

And in many countries in Europe it is still necessary to check the racing case number or reintroduce closure measures. So it’s very difficult to predict what will happen in the next few months, he told Times Radio.

On Mondays, unnecessary shops can be reopened with outdoor services in the beauty salon, gym, pub and restaurant.

The prime minister promised to visit the bar to commemorate the event, but on Friday put off a celebratory drink after the death of Elizabeth II’s husband Prince Philip.

As soon as possible, indoor drinking and eating are not allowed until May 17th, theaters, cinemas, nightclubs and most other places remain closed, indoor social activities are strictly restricted and foreign holidays are prohibited.

This mitigation is good news for retail and hospitality, which has endured multiple closures over the past year. But that’s a long way from business as usual. The British Beer and Pub Association estimates that only 40% of pubs in the UK have space to reopen for outdoor service.

In the UK, rules apply. Britain Scotland, Wales and other parts of Northern Ireland are following extensively similar self-planning.

