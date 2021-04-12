In the UK Race Review, accredited institutions are distanced from the results. Gyeongju





At least 20 organizations and individuals registered as stakeholders of the Government Racial Disparity Committee have distanced themselves from the report and its results.

A report from the Committee on Racial and Ethnic Disparities, released at the end of March, concluded that although racism and racism still exist, geography, family influence, socioeconomic background, culture and religion all have a greater impact on life opportunities.

It has been widely criticized by lawmakers, unions and equality activists for missing opportunities for divisive and systematic change.

The 258-page report noted that the Commission had heard evidence from various organizations and individuals in the course of their work and expressed appreciation for their participation in the appendix.

However, at least 20 of the listed organizations and individuals have distanced themselves from the report, and many have claimed to have ignored their testimony when considered by the committee.

A spokesman for the committee said: The committee looked at the evidence and data to find a fact-based solution. The Commission has engaged directly and indirectly with thousands of researchers, analysts, stakeholders, and the general public to inform this comprehensive report. We thanked them for being polite.

Those who have distanced themselves from the report include:

NHS trusts, professional organizations and front-line workers

The British Association of Physicians of Indian Origin signed an open letter stating that medical professionals were disappointed with reports using inflammatory language.

The British Medical Association rejected the central argument in the report that structural racial inequality is not a major factor affecting outcomes and life opportunities for many citizens.

Police, Federation and Frontline Officers

The National Black Police Association criticized the committee for building a political and deliberate narrative aimed at undermining living experiences, racial equality thinking, and racial equality movements.

Charity, non-profit organization

The race committee Cymru and the National BAME Youth Forum Wales said they were surprised to see themselves mentioned as a stakeholder in the report.

UK Youth said the report missed a strong opportunity to recognize and reflect the vivid experiences of countless young people across the country.

The Youth Futures Foundation said: Culture and family roles alone cannot explain the existence of these gaps.

Scholars and individuals

Black British historian Stephen Bourne said he was frightened to see his name listed and that he did not know that the meeting he attended in Black History Month had something to do with the report.

Dover’s director Rose Hudson-Wilkin told the Church Times that the report’s conclusions were very shocking.

SI Martin, a black history expert, said he was concerned that his name was attached to a shameful document and used in veneer-like ways to give respect to the report. A committee spokesman said last week that adding his name was a mistake and would be deleted.

Simon Woolley, who was head of the No 10s racial disparity unit until last summer, criticized the committee for ignoring and ignoring people’s life experiences.

Private sector

Recruitment platform Applied said the report had some interesting insights, but said the conclusion that the system was not manipulated against ethnic minorities was not supported by the data. CEO Khyati Sundaram said the overall conclusion of the report seems to be groundbreaking.

The Black Young Professionals Network said: [the commission] If they communicated something contrary to what they promised, we do not co-sign the report and do not want to be audited.

Green Park recruitment said several senior employees were interviewed for the report but felt their testimony had disappeared. Jo Heath, Director of Diversity, Inclusion, Culture and Ethics Practices, wrote: I am personally disappointed and saddened by many people in my family, friendship and career.

Lead of current and previously mandated government review

Labor Congressman David Rami accused the prime minister of being hampered by young people trying to end racial inequality.

Professor Michael Marmot was puzzled about why the commissioners did not cite later research, and criticized reports that underestimated the role of structural racism in social factors affecting health such as deprivation, jobs, and housing.

Sir Simon Wessely, chairman of the government-mandated Independent Review of Mental Health Law, said he agrees with a statement issued by the Royal College of Psychiatrists, explaining that the report is another wasted opportunity.

Academic institutions and institutions and schools

The Association of Black and Minority Technicians (AFBE) said in a statement that it was disappointed with the report. It is very disappointing that the report did not recognize strong evidence that racial disparities in health, especially mental health, are driven by structurally determined social factors.

The British Youth Council was amazed that it was listed as a stakeholder. Osaro Otobo, Vice-Chair of the British Youth Council, said: Many of the arguments contained in the report face a well-documented experience of people of color nationwide.

The King’s Fund think tank has stated that producing research specifically for the commission has never been tasked. Chief executive Richard Murray said: While it is important not to generalize about the causes of health inequalities between blacks and ethnic minorities, the importance of structural racism should not be overlooked.

member of Congress

Marsha de Cordoba, the Shadow Minister for Women and Equality, said:

