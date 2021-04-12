US Community College Market 2021-2025 Market Analysis and Forecast Report with Q1.2021 COVID-19 Impact Update | Technavio





NEW YORK, April 12, 2021 / PRNewswire / –

Technavio announced its latest market research report titled United States Community College Market by Revenue Stream and Course Offerings – Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

The report “US Community College Market Analysis, Forecast, Size, Trends and Outlook.” Update: COVID-19 Impact ”has been added to Technavio’s offering.

Technavio has been monitoring the community college market in the United States in its latest market research report. The market is poised to grow by USD 18.22 billion between 2021-2025 and register an accelerated CAGR of nearly 5% during the forecast period. The report offers up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, as well as the general market environment.

The United States Community College Market report broadly covers market segmentation by revenue stream (public funds, tuition and fees, grants and contracts, etc.) and by application (associate’s degree, certification of TVET, continuing education and license). The report shows that public funds are the main source of income for community colleges in the United States, which shows a slow growth rate during the forecast period. For more information, download a FREE sample report

Data coverage:

Market volume and value

Key countries and its market value

Market segmentation analysis

Five forces analysis

Market trends, drivers and challenges

Key market players – segments and offers

Reasons to buy this report:

Take advantage of the latest data insights.

Get more detailed market insights and forecast information on current market developments.

Discover insights into the main drivers of market acceleration.

Identify potential threats to market growth.

Understand the impact of trends likely to influence the growth of the market in a positive or negative way.

Customization available Along with market data, Technavio offers customizations based on specific business needs. The following customization options are available for the community college market in the US report:

The story continues

Regional analysis

Information on market players

Detailed analysis and profiling of other market players, supplier segmentation and supplier offerings.

One of the Fortune 500 companies used the detailed research report on the US Community College Market and decided to increase its market share during the forecast period. Learn more about market opportunities

Contents:

Executive Summary of Current Market and Outlook

Market landscape

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Value chain analysis

Market sizing

Five Forces AnalysisFind the impact of five aspects on the industry

Understand market segmentation and forecast analysis

Market segmentation by revenue stream

Market segments

Comparison by revenue stream

Government Funds – Market Size and Forecast 2020-2025

Tuition and Fees – Market Size and Forecast 2020-2025

Grants and Contracts – Market Size and Forecast 2020-2025

Others – Market Size and Forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by revenue stream

Market segmentation by course offer

Market segments

Comparison by course offer

Associate Degree – Market Size and Forecast 2020-2025

TVET Certification – Market Size and Forecast 2020-2025

Continuing Education – Market Size and Forecast 2020-2025

License – Market Size and Forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by course offer

A quick overview of market performance

Market factors

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendor Landscape

Landscape disturbance

Supplier analysis The largest suppliers on the market and their profiles

Covered suppliers

Positioning of suppliers on the market

Alaska Professional Technical Center

Central Louisiana Technical Community College

Cleveland Community College

Garden City Community College

Technical college of the lake region

NCK Tech.

North Florida College

North East Community College

Santa Barbara City College

Walla Walla Community College

appendix

About Us Technavio is a leading global technology research and consulting company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help companies identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With more than 500 specialist analysts, Technavio's report library includes more than 17,000 reports and counts, covering 800 technologies, in 50 countries. Their customer base consists of companies of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing customer base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, in-depth research and actionable market knowledge to identify opportunities in existing markets and potentials and assess their competitive positions in changing market scenarios.

Contact Technavio ResearchJesse MaidaMedia & Marketing Executive USA: +1 844 364 1100UK: +44 203 893 3200 Email: [email protected] Website: www.technavio.com/Report page: https://www.technavio.com/report/community- college- US market analysis

Technavio (PRNewsfoto / Technavio)

Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http: //www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/community-college-market-in-the-us-market-analysis-and-forecast-report-2021-2025-with -q1 -2021-covid-19-impact-updatetechnavio-301265687.html

SOURCE Technavio

