U.S., China deploy aircraft carriers to South China Sea as Philippines prepare for joint exercises





Meanwhile, the United States and the Philippines prepared for joint exercises as the United States Defense Secretary proposed ways to deepen military cooperation between Washington and Manila after China massed ships in disputed waters .

The state-run Global Times said on Sunday that the country’s first aircraft carrier, Liaoning, fled into the South China Sea on Saturday after completing a week of naval exercises around Taiwan. There has been no official announcement of Liaoning’s position, but the Chinese tabloid cited satellite images first reported by US media The War Zone.

Liaoning’s reported arrival in the South China Sea came after a United States Navy Expeditionary Strike Group, led by the aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt and the amphibious assault ship USS Makin Island, conducted exercises in the South China Sea a day earlier. The two flat-roofed warships were joined by a cruiser, destroyers and smaller amphibious ships.

The ships also carried hundreds of Marine Land Forces from the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit along with their support helicopters and F-35 fighter jets.

“This expeditionary strike force fully demonstrates that we maintain a credible force in combat capable of responding to any eventuality, deterring aggression and ensuring regional security and stability in support of a free Indo-Pacific and open, ”said US Navy Captain Stewart Bateshansky. Commodore Amphibious Squadron 3 said in a statement.

The Global Times quoted a Chinese military expert, Wei Dongxu, as saying the US Navy exercises were a provocation.

The Chinese carrier’s exercises “can establish broader maritime defensive positions, protect China’s coastal regions and control US military activities,” the report said, quoting Wei.

But a US analyst described Liaoning’s presence in the South China Sea as normal for the spring when the weather conditions are suitable for training. “Liaoning goes there this time of year (to practice) air defense and live fire training,” said Carl Schuster, former director of operations at the Joint Intelligence Center of US Pacific Command.

US-Filipino Joint Exercises

As of Monday, more than 1,700 U.S. and Filipino troops were starting two weeks of military exercises, Reuters reported, citing Filipino military leader Lt. Gen. Cirilito Sobejana.

The exercises will focus on testing the readiness of U.S. and Filipino troops to respond to events such as extremist attacks and natural disasters, according to the report.

They come after U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin on Sunday offered his Manila counterpart, Delfin Lorenzana, ways to deepen ties between the U.S. and Filipino military, according to a Pentagon statement.

The proposals included ways to “enhance situational awareness of threats in the South China Sea” and came after “the recent gathering of maritime militia ships from the People’s Republic of China at Whitsun Reef” in the economic zone exclusive from the Philippines to the Spratly Islands. statement said.

Washington and Manila are linked by a mutual defense treaty, which officials say could come into play in the event of Chinese military action against Philippine government ships around Whitsun Reef.

Philippine Foreign Minister Teodoro Locsin Jr. tweeted on Saturday that he will work to ensure that any attack on a Philippine civil device triggers mutual defense aid, CNN Philippines reported.

Locsin’s comments came after a Filipino news team said last week their chartered boat was chased by Chinese missiles as it approached a disputed Spratly Channel bench, the report said. from CNN Philippines.

China claims almost all of the 1.3 million square kilometers of the South China Sea as its sovereign territory, clashing with claims from the Philippines and other nations. In recent years, Beijing has turned controversial parts of the region into man-made islands, with military fortifications.

Beijing accuses Washington and other foreign navies of fueling tensions in the region by sending warships like the current expeditionary group led by the aircraft carrier Roosevelt.

Tensions in Taiwan

Tensions extend to the northeastern edges of the South China Sea, where the island of Taiwan is located. Beijing claims the democratic and self-governing island of nearly 24 million people as its territory, even though the two sides have been governed separately for more than seven decades.

Chinese President Xi Jinping has vowed that Beijing will never allow Taiwan to become formally independent and has refused to rule out the use of force, if necessary, to unify the island with the mainland.

Before heading to the South China Sea this weekend, the Chinese aircraft carrier Liaoning demonstrated military force around Taiwan for a week, according to Chinese state media. At one point, the People’s Liberation Army flanked Taiwan, Liaoning and its escorts operating in the Pacific Ocean to the east, and PLA fighter jets making inroads into the defense identification area. Taiwan’s self-proclaimed aerial to the west.

Analysts said the exercises were a warning to Taipei and Washington that Beijing would not tolerate any initiative for Taiwan independence and was ready to act militarily to prevent this from happening.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Sunday that Washington is committed to defending Taiwan.

“What really concerns us are the increasingly aggressive actions of the Beijing government against Taiwan,” Blinken said on NBC’s “Meet the Press”.

“We are firmly resolved that Taiwan can defend itself.” We are firmly committed to peace and security in the Western Pacific. And in this context, it would be a grave mistake for anyone to try to change this status quo by force. Blinken said.

