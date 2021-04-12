Jon Holt becomes Chief Executive Officer of KPMG UK with immediate effect





KPMG’s partners have voted “overwhelmingly” to nominate Jon Holt as the company’s Chief Executive Officer in the UK.

Holt will immediately take on a new role and serve until the end of September 2025, KPMG said on Monday. He was the only one considered by the board of directors after KPMG UK’s 582 partners interviewed the candidate and received a “sound” within the Big Four accounting firm.

The decision to submit only one candidate avoided the competitive finals. Holt needed approval from the majority of partners to confirm his appointment.

The vacancy was created when Bill Michael resigned as chairman and CEO after a backlash against his remarks at a virtual town hall meeting in February.

Michael faced investigation after telling his employees to “stop moaning” about the working conditions of the epidemic and dismissing unconscious prejudice as “complete and utter trash”.

Holt has led the UK company’s 7,000 people audit department since 2019, and previously led the financial services department.

His priorities will include guiding the company through regulatory coordination as the top four companies prepare to separate their audit work from their advisory departments to reduce conflicts of interest. The company is under multiple scrutiny by UK accounting regulators for the quality of its auditing practices, including the collapsed outsourcing firm Carillion.

After Michael’s retirement, KPMG separated the chairman and CEO roles. Bina Mehta, a member of the company’s board of directors, was appointed chairman for 12 months in February.

Mehta said Holt’s “extensive experience and inclusive leadership style means he is in a good position to provide the next step in our growth strategy and support our clients when the country comes out of a pandemic.

His appointment ended the stewardship of Mary O’Connor, the first female chief executive of the Big Four company, who temporarily took over the day-to-day operations of KPMG after Michael left.

KPMG’s UK division generated revenues of £2.3 billion in 12 months from £2.4 billion a year ago to September 30 after impacting the sale of the pension business and its activities due to the epidemic. The average partner revenue distribution fell 11% to £572,000.

Holt will also be tasked with driving the company’s transition to a hybrid work model.

“Now is the time to challenge the way we work and use what we learn during the epidemic to induce really positive behavior,” he said. “This is the moment for leaders to coordinate operations, reduce environmental impact, and recruit a wide variety of talent across the UK.”

