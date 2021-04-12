U.S. Colleges Divided Over Demanding Student Vaccinations





U.S. colleges in BOSTON (AP) hoping for a return to normal this fall are weighing how far they should go by urging students to get vaccinated against COVID-19, including whether they should or legally l ‘require.

Universities such as Rutgers, Brown, Cornell and Northeastern recently told students they need to get the shot before returning to campus next fall. They hope to gain herd immunity on campus, which they say would allow them to relax spacing restrictions in classrooms and dormitories.

But some colleges leave the decision to students, and others think they can’t legally require vaccinations. At Virginia Tech, officials determined they couldn’t because the U.S. Food and Drug Administration only authorized emergency use of the vaccines and didn’t give them full approval.

The issue looms large as more and more colleges plan to move from distance education to in-person education. Many schools have launched vaccination blitzes to get students vaccinated before they leave for the summer. In some schools, the additional requirement is intended to encourage resistance fighters and to build confidence that students and faculty will be safe on campus.

This removes any ambiguity as to whether individuals should be vaccinated, said Kenneth Henderson, the chancellor of Northeastern University in Boston. It also allows the whole community to believe that we are taking all the appropriate steps.

Northeastern colleges and others that demand gunshots believe they have a solid legal foundation. It is not unusual for colleges to require that students be vaccinated against other types of illnesses, and a California court last year upheld a requirement for influenza vaccination in the University of California system. California.

But legal experts say the emergency use status of COVID-19 vaccines shifts the problem to a legal gray area that can be challenged in court, and some colleges may take a more cautious approach to avoid litigation.

Glenn Cohen, a law professor at Harvard, who teaches health law and bioethics, said there was no legal reason for colleges not to be allowed to require vaccination against COVID-19. It makes no difference that the shots were not fully approved, he said, noting that many colleges already require students to pass coronavirus tests which are approved under the same emergency clearance from the FDA. But there are also no federal guidelines explicitly authorizing vaccination mandates.

The biggest clashes could come when states take a stand against vaccination requirements, he said.

In Florida, Governor Ron DeSantis this month banned all businesses from requiring customers to show proof of vaccination. The ordinance raises questions about the University of Nova Southeastern’s plan to require students and staff to be vaccinated. The college president said he was still confident in the plan, but he also promised to follow our state’s laws and all federal guidelines.

The governor of Texas, the country’s second largest state, issued a similar order.

There is a parallel debate on whether to require vaccination of faculty and staff, an issue employers across the country are grappling with. At the University of Notre Dame, one of the last schools to require vaccination of students, vaccines are still optional for workers. Northeastern plans to extend its mandate to employees.

Even in schools that make gunfire compulsory, there are exemptions. Federal law requires colleges to provide accommodations to students who refuse a vaccine for medical reasons, and most schools also offer exemptions for religious reasons.

At Brown, students who forgo vaccines and do not have a valid exemption must file a petition to study at a distance or take time off next fall, school president Christina Paxson said in a statement. letter last week.

Full coverage: coronavirus pandemic

But implementing immunization mandates will come with its own challenges. Cornell and Northeastern say students will be asked to show proof of vaccination, but there is no widely accepted vaccination certificate. Cornell told students they could provide the card given out at their immunization site, but card sizes vary and generally seem easy to forge.

In the northeast, officials are still deciding whether students will be required to provide a medical record proving they have been vaccinated or whether they will be allowed to certify that they have been vaccinated mainly based on their word.

We would expect students to be honest and forthright about any attestation they make at the university, Henderson said.

Northeastern student Tyler Lee said he believed requiring vaccinations was the right decision as it would help stop the spread of the virus and protect the community around the downtown Boston campus . There has been some setback on the part of parents, but little on the part of students, he said.

His decision northeast, said Lee, a senior who is awaiting his second shot. If I didn’t like it, I would transfer. And that’s what most students feel.

Ariana Palomo, a new recruit at Brown, said the university’s tenure sends the message that it is serious about ensuring the safety of students. She was happy and relieved when she heard about it, she said.

I know I’m going to feel a lot safer on campus, said Palomo, 18. This is the next step in protecting each other and preventing more lives from being lost.

Schools expect some setback, and Republican student groups on some campuses have opposed the mandates, saying it should be a choice.

Colleges are also wondering what to expect from international students, who may not have access to vaccines in their home country or who can get vaccines that are not used in the United States. Some colleges say they plan to make arrangements to make photos available to international students upon arrival.

Other colleges are using a lighter touch to promote vaccines, most notably at Dickinson State University in North Dakota, which exempts students from a campus mask mandate two weeks after their full vaccination.

Many others hope that a word of encouragement will suffice. Officials at the Bowdoin College campus in Maine said they hope and expect all students will get vaccines. Harvard University officials strongly recommend that students get the shot, but stopped before a warrant.

Some, including Dartmouth College, are waiting for the photos to become more widely available before making a decision. Diana Lawrence, a spokesperson for Dartmouth, said officials could not make a decision on the required vaccination until the vaccines were available to all students.

___

Associated Press writer Lisa Rathke in Montpelier, Vermont, and P. Solomon Banda in Jersey City, New Jersey, contributed to this report.

