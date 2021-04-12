5PRING, Ferrovial Lead UK Construction’Revolution’ to UK 5G Innovators





5PRING, a consortium offering the UK’s first 5G commercial application accelerators, operates a leading global infrastructure to help startups and small businesses after a series of moves to advance use cases based on next-generation networks in their hometown of West Midlands. We have partnered with the company Ferrovial. Companies in the construction sector are shaping the future.

In the process of developing the program, the partners said that the UK’s construction production is over 110 billion, accounting for 7% of GDP and employing about 10 million people, so this sector is in a good position to benefit from the increasing benefits of deploying 5G solutions. Increase efficiency, optimize construction processes such as asset monitoring, and reduce costs and emissions.

The future challenges of construction will be the support needed to develop and expand innovation targeting the construction sector, leveraging what 5PRING and Ferrovial say will be the power of 5G to create a safe, dynamic and efficient construction industry for startups and other small and medium-sized businesses. Will deliver on. Special emphasis will be placed on health, safety and security as well as logistics and field operations.

The Future of Construction Challenge will provide coaching, mentoring and expertise from experts from Ferrovial and 5PRING consortium members Telefnica UK (O2), Deloitte, as well as private 5G networks, personalized acceleration programs to give successful enterprises access to cutting-edge technology. . , Wayra and Digital Catapult. A series of participating events will run throughout the 5PRING program known as Engage, Explore and Exploit.

Javier Vaca de Osma, head of technology and processes at Ferrovial Construction, said about the plan and what can be achieved for the construction company: 5PRING will give Ferrovial the opportunity to explore the 5G potential of accessing new systems and leveraging innovations for their business. Ecosystem of startups and disruptive solutions.

Through this partnership, we aim to promote the digitalization of construction sites that increase efficiency while ensuring the safety of the working environment by integrating technologies such as augmented reality, edge computing or IoT systems over 5G. With 5PRING, you can identify and test state-of-the-art solutions on real innovation test beds.

Applications for accelerators are currently in progress and must be submitted by midnight, May 14, 2021. Successful applicants will start working at 5PRING on July 5, 2021. To participate in the incubator, registration must be submitted by May 7th and it is ready to start on May 10th. .

Applicants who use augmented reality, computer vision, IoT, artificial intelligence and machine learning, robotics and still have 5G-enabled solutions considered relevant to the construction sector are also encouraged to apply.

5PRING is a joint venture between West Midlands 5G (WM5G) and partners O2, Deloitte, Digital Catapult and Wayra.

Robert Franks, Managing Director of WM5G, added his comments on how the project will evolve, saying: With a partnership like the one 5PRING is developing, we truly understand the true potential of 5G to revolutionize key industries in the UK. Will be able to.

Guidance and expert advice that the 5PRING team can provide virtually and through dedicated accelerator hubs from Coventry, Wolverhampton and Birmingham are leading the way, he said.

Ferrovials says decades of experience are essential to transforming their ambitions into reality by shaping and guiding innovative solutions that they hope will pass through this programme.

