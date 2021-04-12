Korean company Webtoons plans $ 18 billion worth following IPO





(Bloomberg) – Kakao Entertainment Corp. envisions New York as a location for its slated float next year, the latest South Korean company to look at an IPO in the United States after e-commerce giant Coupang Inc.’s blockbuster list in March.

Lee Jinsoo, chief executive of Kakao Entertainment, said that while the focus is on a Korean listing, the company is also looking at New York, where Coupang’s $ 4.6 billion float was the largest. initial public offering in the United States since the listing in 2019 of Uber Technologies Inc.

A float could capitalize on the digital comic and film creation unit of South Korean mobile tech giant Kakao Corp. to more than 20 trillion won ($ 17.8 billion), double its current value, the managing director said in an interview with Bloomberg.

Coupangs’ listing gave me hope that Korean companies with global potential like Kakao Entertainment can get a much better valuation than before, Lee said, adding that the company plans to prepare for an IPO in a year.

The company is just one of a long list of Korean startups reportedly exploring IPOs in the United States since the Coupang float, Korea’s largest company for more than a decade. Other attendees include Coupang’s e-commerce rival Market Kurly and Viva Republica Ltd., operator of Korea’s largest fintech startup, Toss, which said listing in the United States was among its options. in an interview in May.

Kakao Entertainment, whose online cartoons or webtoons are popular at home and in Japan, plans to spend 1 trillion won ($ 889 million) this year alone to buy assets abroad or at home, has he declared. It is currently in talks to acquire the rights to manage the online drama app Radish and the US platform Webtoon Tapas Media Inc., a company official said after the interview.

Competing with Korean tech giant Naver Corp’s webtoon and new website. It counts on the growing popularity of Korean culture, manifested in K-pop sensations like the BTS boyband and the movie Parasite, which won four Oscars last year.

The story continues

Already its winning fans in Japan, the world’s largest comic book market. The Piccoma manga app, owned by both Kakao Entertainment and its parent company, was actually the most popular manga app in the country last year. Its Webtoon sales tripled last year to 414.6 billion won ($ 371 million). According to the company, webtoons owned by Kakao Entertainment accounted for 40% of Piccomas sales.

Japan’s digital comic market could triple within three to four years, said Kim Hyunyong, analyst at Hyundai Motor Securities Co., adding that the global digital comic and web fiction markets are expected to grow by 30%. % per year.

Lee, 47, left internet giant Naver Corp. at the end of 2009 and with seed money from his former boss at Korean internet giant, Kakao founder Kim Beom-su, took over. launched a startup called Podotree that chopped digital comics into shorter, cheaper chapters. , soon making a profit. Podotree was taken over by Kakao in 2015 and renamed Kakao Page.

Kakao Page lets you pay for each chapter of a webtoon unless you can wait a few days for it to be free. It merged with talent agency Kakaos and label unit Kakao M earlier this year, creating Kakao Entertainment.

Our goal is to establish our webtoon platform worldwide, in all countries and in all languages. We’re around 10% of that target, Lee said. Kakao Entertainments webtoons are already available in more than five languages, including Indonesian.

(Updates to display a Korean and American list are both under consideration.)

For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.com

Subscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted source of business news

2021 Bloomberg LP

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos