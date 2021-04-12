ScottishPower Presents UK’s Largest Electrolyzer Plan | renewable energy





ScottishPower has submitted a plan application to provide the UK’s largest electrolyzer, which will be a key component of a green hydrogen facility located near the Whitelee wind power plant.

Along with the 20 MW electrolyzer, the application also includes proposals for combined solar and battery energy storage plans of up to 40 MW and 50 MW respectively to power the electrolyzer. They are about 5 km west of the Lochgoin reservoir and will be installed next to the existing Whitelee Extension substation.

This submission marks a critical step for Green Hydrogen for Scotland, a partnership between ScottishPower, BOC and ITM Power, to create a green hydrogen production facility with clusters of refueling stations across Scotland.

The proposed green hydrogen project will be designed and operated by BOC using wind and solar power produced by ScottishPower Renewables, and the electrolyzer will be powered by ITM Power. The project aims to bring hydrogen to the commercial market before 2023.

Green Hydrogen for Glasgow aims to provide carbon-free transport and clean air to communities across Glasgow and support industrial hydrogen demand in the region. Scheduled to host COP26, the UN’s 26th climate change conference later this year, the city aims to be the UK’s first net zero city by 2030.

ScottishPowers Hydrogen Director Barry Carruthers said: With Glasgow hosting the UN’s 26th Climate Change Conference, COP26 later this year, it is fantastic to create the next critical step towards supplying Green Hydrogen to Glasgow.

Whitelee continues to break barriers, the UK’s largest onshore wind farm, and will soon be home to the UK’s largest electrolyzer. The site has played an important role in aiding decarbonization in the UK, and we look forward to providing another important form of zero carbon energy generation at this site to help Glasgow and Scotland achieve its net zero targets.

He said that green hydrogen plays an important role in Scotland and the UK’s broader journey towards Net Zero emissions, providing a sustainable energy source capable of providing clean, renewable energy to industries, heavy transport and businesses for decades to come. He added.

Green hydrogen is a zero-carbon energy source, and can be used by industries and businesses that cannot fully electrify their operations to lower emissions, for example transporting heavy equipment such as buses and empty trucks.

The technology gets its name from green power sources (usually wind or solar), which are used to power electrolyzers to separate water into key elements. Hydrogen and oxygen gas. The hydrogen can then be stored and transported as needed.

Whitelee’s green hydrogen facility, the UK’s largest onshore wind power plant, will house a 20 MW electrolyzer and will be able to produce up to 8 tonnes of green hydrogen per day. This is roughly equivalent to fueling 550 buses, traveling from Glasgow to Edinburgh and back. everyday.

Graham Cooley, CEO of ITM Power, said it would be an exciting milestone based on the development of the city of Glasgow’s green hydrogen market and the largest electrolyzer deployment in the UK to date in Scotland will be realized.

Mark Griffin, BOC’s Hydrogen Market Development Manager for Clean Fuels, said: The scale of this project demonstrates an increasing demand for clean hydrogen and is part of our Hydrogen Mobility and Refueling Project as part of the Green Hydrogen Partnership for Scotland. Expertise helps to bring groundbreaking facilities to Glasgow.

The hydrogen production facility can support Glasgow City Council and surrounding local authorities and industry with the ambitious goal of creating zero-emission vehicles using only electric and hydrogen-powered vehicles by the end of 2029.

ScottishPower will make a decision to apply the plan in the fall.

The UK recently announced an investment of 3 million to develop the Tees Valley hydrogen transport hub (click here).

