Stocks drop to record highs ahead of earnings, US data shows





LONDON (Reuters) – Global equity markets fell from record highs on Monday as investors waited to see whether U.S. earnings would justify sky-high valuations, while a rally in bonds could be tested by what is expected be strong results for inflation and retail sales in the United States. week.

FILE PHOTO: The offices of the London Stock Exchange Group are seen in the City of London, Britain December 29, 2017. REUTERS / Toby Melville / File Photo

The MSCIs All Country World Index, which tracks stocks from 49 countries, fell 0.14% after European trading started, after a record high on Friday. The price / earnings ratio of the gauges is at its highest level since the start of 2010.

Inventories hit record levels across the world last week on optimism that vaccination programs and easing lockdowns to tackle COVID-19 would bode well for an economic rebound. The total market capitalization of global stocks hit $ 90 trillion last week, according to data from Refinitiv.

Morgan Stanley noted that although the S&P 500 is reaching all-time highs, the small-cap stocks represented by the Russell 2000 Small-Cap Index have underperformed the S&P 500 by 8% since its peak on March 12.

In my opinion, the breakdown of small caps and cyclicals is a potential early warning sign that actually reopening the economy will be harder than dreaming, said Michael Wilson, chief US equities strategist and director. of the bank’s investments.

Small caps and cyclicals have been remarkable outperformances over the past year. Essentially, they were ignoring the recovery and reopening that we are about to experience. However, now we have to do it and with that there are execution risks and potential surprises that are priceless.

Futures on the Nasdaq were down 0.2% on Monday. Futures contracts on S&P 500 edged down 0.1%.

European stocks hit an all-time high as investors refrained from making big bets ahead of earnings season. The pan-European STOXX 600 index was down 0.2% at 11:40 GMT. [.EU]

Britain’s domestically-focused FTSE mid 250 index was 0.2% below a record high as stores, pubs, gyms and hairdressers reopened after three months of foreclosure.

The more export-oriented UK FTSE 100 fell 0.3%, while Germanys DAX and Frances CAC 40 were up 0.1% and 0.2% respectively. Italys FTSE MIB won almost half a percent.

The VIX Volatility Index, also known as the Wall Streets Fear Gauge, edged up to 17.48, after hitting its lowest level since March 2020 on Friday.

In our view, Mark Haefele, Chief Investment Officer at UBS Global Wealth Management, further episodes of high volatility are likely in the coming months. Investors can take advantage of this context, however. The current low volatility reduces the cost of locking in downside protection.

Earlier in Asia, Tokyos Nikkei edged down 0.6%. South Korean stocks were almost stable.

The Indias Nifty 50 index slipped 2.4% as the country overtook Brazil with the second-highest number of COVID-19 cases in the world.

Chinese blue chips lost 1.5% before the release of a series of economic data from China.

Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd jumped 16% after China fined the e-commerce giant a record 18 billion yuan ($ 2.75 billion).

The surge in shares reflected relief that a major source of uncertainty for the company had been removed and that the fine and measures ordered were not more onerous.

More than a third of the share is held by US investors and represents more than 8% of the MSCI EM index.

US growth and tech stocks saw some rally last week as 10-year US Treasury yields retreated to 1.66%, after a 14-month high of 1.776%.

Low inflation and accommodating central banks should limit the rise in bond yields during the recovery, said Andrew Pease, global head of investment strategy at Russell Investments.

Over the weekend, Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said the economy was about to start growing faster, even though the coronavirus remained a threat.

Data released this week should show that inflation in the United States jumped in March. Retail sales would increase, perhaps even with a double-digit gain. The US Treasury is also expected to test demand with offers of $ 100 billion in debt this week.

U.S. banks are opening the first quarter earnings season with Goldman Sachs, JPMorgan and Wells Fargo due to report on Wednesday.

Analysts expect corporate profits in the S&P 500 to jump 25% from the previous year, according to data from Refinitiv IBES. It would be the best performance of the quarter since 2018.

The decline in yields was enough to see the dollar come out of the boil last week. It was the last trade at 92.066 against a basket of currencies, down from a high of 93.439.

It was lower against the yen at 109.34. The euro held steady at $ 1.1909 and above its recent low of $ 1.1702.

Gold prices were slowing down to $ 1,737 an ounce, failing to maintain a high of $ 1,758 last week. [GOL/]

Oil prices edged up in range-linked trading on Monday amid optimism about a rebound in the US economy as coronavirus vaccinations accelerate, although the rise in COVID-cases 19 in other parts of the world has kept a lid on prices. [O/R]

Brent rose 1% to $ 63.61 a barrel. US crude rose 0.9% to $ 59.86.

Reporting by Ritvik Carvalho; additional reporting by Wayne Cole in Sydney; edited by Larry King and Susan Fenton

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos