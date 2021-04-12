British government initiates independent investigation into Cameron and Greensill





Boris Johnson commissioned an independent investigation into a lobby scandal involving David Cameron and the collapsed financial firm Greenseal Capital.

Downing Street said Monday it had begun an extensive investigation after the Cabinet admitted that there was “significant interest in this matter.” The prime minister wanted to ensure that the government was “completely transparent.”

The investigation will be led by Nigel Boardman, a former partner of Slaughter and May and a non-executive director of the business, energy and industrial strategy department. He is also chairman of the Audit and Risk Assurance Committee.

A spokesman for Johnson said the review will review “supply chain finance issues and the role Greensill played” and “how contracts are secured.” Relationships with the company, including Cameron’s personal lobby, are included in the Boardman inquiry.

Boardman, an experienced attorney, was named “The Experienced Person to Lead This Independent Review” by No. 10. It is not known whether he has the legal authority to impose evidence, but government sources have confirmed that he has access to official documents.

Official terms of reference for Boardman inquiries will be posted on Monday. Downing Street did not say when the review would be published, but a spokesman said Johnson wanted the review to be “completely and quickly completed.”

Although Johnson is his predecessor, the move to commission an investigation into Cameron’s behavior on Downing Street is unprecedented in recent years. Whitehall insiders also expressed surprise at the broader responsibility of the investigation, and one official described it as “a little mess.”

The last large-scale investigation commissioned by Johnson was the investigation of harassment accusations against Home Secretary Priti Patel. The prime minister disagreed with the findings and decided not to fire Patel as his independent advisor to ministerial standards.

recommendation

The opposition, the Labor Party, accused the Conservatives of “another cover-up,” and said, “I still can’t trust them to mark their homework again.”

Shadow Cabinet Secretary Rachel Reeves said, “Like the investigation of Pretty Patel’s alleged harassment, this is an attempt by another Conservative government to push bad behavior into the long grass and hope the British public will forget it.”

She added: “I need an answer to Greensill right now, which means that key players in this deception scandal like David Cameron, Rishi Sunak and Matt Hancock will appear publicly before Congress to answer questions as soon as possible.”

Johnson and Cameron have a longstanding rivalry dating back to their education at Eton College and Oxford University. “Boris is taking revenge on Dave,” said one high-ranking Tory MP.

Another former conservative minister said, “Boris would like more than throw Dave under the bus.”

