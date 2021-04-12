US faces growing calls to boycott Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics over human rights abuses in China





The games are still 10 months away, a period that may seem even longer given the uncertainty surrounding the current phase of the coronavirus pandemic. But it is not too early for the event to turn into a flashpoint. Critics of China’s ruling Communist Party, including a coalition of more than 180 human rights organizations, argue that the regimes’ record of human rights violations and geopolitical wrongdoing should deprive of the right to polish its image with a spectacle like the Olympics.

Beijing was granted the right to host the 2022 Olympics in 2015, the same year it cracked down on lawyers and activists across China, Chinese human rights lawyer Teng Biao wrote earlier this year. Since then he has detained journalists; harassed and attacked activists and dissidents even outside China’s borders; shutting down non-governmental organizations; demolished Christian churches, Tibetan temples and Muslim mosques; persecuted, sometimes to death, Falun Gong believers; and greatly increased its control over the media, the Internet, universities and publishers.

I don’t think we should invite an American to participate in the Genocide Olympics, former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said at an event last week. He was referring to reports of the mass rape and sterilization of ethnic Uyghur and Kazakh women by state authorities in China’s Xinjiang region, which some experts and the US State Department call genocide. .

An Olympic boycott has become a popular cause among Republicans. The world is watching our next move, said Rep. John Katko (RN.Y.).

Given China’s atrocious human rights record, deceptive mismanagement of COVID-19 during the early stages of the outbreak, and external hostility, the games should be moved, argued a policy paper from the conservative American Enterprise Institute, which also insisted that the United States could take advantage of international concerns. during the Olympics to force a correction of course within Beijing’s ruling clique.

The Biden administration offered somewhat mixed messages this week. First, State Department spokesman Ned Price said on Tuesday that a boycott of the Winter Olympics is something we certainly want to discuss with like-minded allies. But the State Department later clarified that no high-level discussions on a boycott were planned. The next day, White House press secretary Jen Psaki attempted to shut down the case. We have not discussed, and are not discussing, a joint boycott with our allies and partners, she said.

At an event last week, Susanne Lyons, chair of the board of directors of the United States Olympic and Paralympic Committee, said her organization opposes boycotting athletes because it has been shown that they impacted negatively on athletes while not effectively addressing global issues. An American boycott of the 1980 Summer Olympics in Moscow and a subsequent Soviet boycott of the 1984 Olympics in Los Angeles are widely viewed as unfortunate episodes of Cold War agitprop that primarily injured eligible participants.

Event planners, on the other hand, say they adhere to a non-political orientation. Given the diverse participation in the Olympic Games, the IOC must remain neutral on all global political issues, the International Olympic Committee said in a statement provided to Axios, adding that although it is committed to defending the rights of the man, the IOC has neither the mandate nor the capacity to change the laws or the political system of a sovereign country.

Chinese officials adopted a similar tone. Politicization of sport will harm the spirit of the Olympic Charter and the interests of athletes from all countries, Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said. Zhao, whose government denies international assessments of what’s going on in Xinjiang, also threatened a robust and unspecified Chinese response if the boycotts continued.

But major sporting events and especially international shows like the Olympic Games always have a political dimension. Perhaps the most iconic Olympic moment of the last century was an act of political protest. The 2008 Summer Olympics in Beijing served as the exit party for Rising China, a national competition that showcased its burgeoning soft power, in a booming capital where entire communities had been bulldozed for make way for the Olympic venues. Then-President George W. Bush attended, ignoring human rights concerns in favor of engagement.

The situation is much less rosy now, and there is little chance that a high-level American political delegation will venture into Beijing next February. Athletes should participate and television should broadcast the competition, but government officials and businesses should stay out of this, New York Times columnist Nicholas Kristof wrote, echoing a call last month from Sen. Mitt Romney ( R-Utah) for an economic and diplomatic boycott. games. I hope athletes in Beijing take every opportunity to draw attention to the crackdown in Xinjiang or elsewhere, added Kristof.

The boycott issue remains sensitive: foreign governments and multinational corporations are reluctant to court China’s wrath, and some companies have already suffered for exposing so-called mass internment camps and forced labor practices in Xinjiang. Bans would likely be imposed on some imports of products from countries that signal a desire to avoid games and boycotts from companies in those countries, said Bonnie Glaser, an expert on Asia at the Center for Strategic and International Studies, at Bloomberg News.

This is all the more true for countries more attached to Chinese investment and trade. In the United States, however, the spotlight has fallen on a list of powerful American companies that sponsor the Olympics. While many of these companies have found their political voice at home, they have largely avoided reckoning with the wider campaign of repression in Xinjiang.

Can these companies really expect us to take their self-congratulations on gender equality seriously as Uyghur women are raped, sterilized and forced into prostitution? wrote Fred Hiatt, editor of the Washington Post editorial page. There are more than 10 months until the scheduled opening of the Winter Olympics. Businesses could say to the Chinese government: Free the camps. Let the Uyghurs live in peace. Allow outside observers to come and see that you have done it. As the Games begin.

