President Biden announces his intention to appoint key members of the US Department of Homeland Security





WASHINGTON Today, President Joe Biden announced his intention to appoint the top leaders of the US Department of Homeland Security; John Tien for Deputy Secretary, Jen Easterly for Director of Cybersecurity & Infrastructure Security Agency, Ur Jaddou for Director of United States Citizenship and Immigration Services, Chris Magnus for Commissioner of Customs and Privacy United States Borders, Jonathan Meyer for Advocate General and Robert Silvers for Under Secretary for Strategy, Policy and Planning.

John Tien, candidate for the post of Undersecretary

John Tien previously served in the Obama administration as the senior director of the National Security Council for Afghanistan and Pakistan from 2009 to 2011. Since 2011, Tien has served as CEO of Citigroup. Prior to joining Citi, Tien served as a combat arms officer for 24 years in the United States Army on active duty and retired in 2011 as a colonel. He is a veteran of three combat tours in Iraq, most notably as the commander of the Task Force 2-37 M1A1 Abrams tank battalion in Operation Iraqi Freedom from 2006 to 2007. His other military assignments include senior positions. staff and leadership in Germany, California, Kansas, Kentucky, New York and Texas. He was director of the National Security Council for Iraq in the Bush administration and a member of the White House in the office of the United States trade representative under the Clinton administration. His military awards and decorations include the Bronze Star Medal with a Cluster of Oak Leaves, the Combat Action Badge, and the Valorous Unit Award. From 1986 to 1987, he was the first Asian American to serve as the first captain and brigade commander of West Point, the first cadet position of the United States Military Academy. He holds a BS in Civil Engineering from West Point, an MA from the University of Oxford, where he was also a Rhodes Scholar, and was a National Security Scholar at Harvard Kennedy School. He resides in Atlanta with his wife Tracy Tien, their two daughters, Amanda and Rebecca.

Jen Easterly, nominated as Director of the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency

Jen Easterly is Head of Firm Resilience and the Fusion Resilience Center at Morgan Stanley, responsible for the firm’s operational risk preparedness and response. A member of the Firms Technology Operating Committee and director of the Morgan Stanley Foundation, Easterly joined Morgan Stanley in 2017 to build and lead its Cybersecurity Fusion Center, the operational cornerstone of firms’ cyber defense strategy. Most recently, she served as Cyber ​​Policy Manager for the Biden-Harris Transition Team. Earlier in her career, Easterly worked in the White House as Special Assistant to the President and Senior Director on Counterterrorism and as Deputy Counterterrorism at the National Security Agency. A two-time Bronze Star recipient, Easterly retired from the U.S. military after more than twenty years of service in intelligence and cyber operations, including missions in Haiti, the Balkans, Iraq and the United States. Afghanistan. Responsible for the establishment of the Army’s first cyber battalion, Easterly was also instrumental in the design and creation of the United States Cyber ​​Command. Easterly is a member of the Council on Foreign Relations, Senior International Security Fellow at the New America Foundation, Visiting Fellow at the National Security Institute at the Antonin Scalia School of Law at George Mason University and a Fellow of the Financial Officers of the Aspen Institute. A distinguished graduate of the United States Military Academy at West Point, Easterly holds an MA from Oxford University, where she studied as a Rhodes Scholar. She is the recipient of the James W. Foley Legacy Foundation US Hostage Freedom Award and the Bradley W. Snyder Changing the Narrative Award.

Ur Jaddou, candidate for the post of Director of Citizenship and Immigration Services

Ur Mendoza Jaddou has two decades of experience in immigration law, policy and administration. Most recently, she was the director of DHS Watch, an Americas Voice project, where she shed light on immigration policies and administration that failed to adhere to basic principles of good governance, transparency and accountability. the responsibility. She is an adjunct professor of law at American University, Washington College of Law and an attorney at the Potomac Law Group, PLLC. Previously, Jaddou was the Chief Counsel for US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) at the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) from June 2014 to January 2017. Jaddou experience in immigration policy began as an advisor to the House of United States Representatives, Zoe Lofgren (2002-2007) and later as Senior Counsel on the House Immigration Subcommittee chaired by Representative Lofgren (2007-2011). Jaddou also served as Assistant Under Secretary for Regional, Global and Functional Affairs in the Office of Legislative Affairs of the United States Department of State (2012-2014). Jaddou is an immigrant daughter, Mexican mother and Iraqi father born and raised in Chula Vista, California. She received a BA and MA from Stanford University and a law degree from UCLA Law School.

Chris Magnus, candidate for the post of Commissioner of Customs and Border Protection

Chris Magnus is currently the police chief in Tucson, Arizona, a diverse city close to the US-Mexico border. His long career in the field of public safety includes his rise through the ranks of the Lansing, Michigan Police Department and the post of Chief of Police in the cities of Fargo, North Dakota, Richmond, California and Tucson. , Arizona. In each of these towns, Magnus has established a reputation as a progressive police chief who has focused on building police-community relationships, implementing evidence-based best practices, promotion of reform and insistence on police accountability. While in Richmond, Magnus played a key role in restoring community confidence in law enforcement and dramatically reducing the number of shootings and homicides. In Tucson, Magnus implemented de-escalation training, sentinel event review processes, and programs to promote agent health and well-being. Due to Tucsons’ proximity to the border, he has extensive experience in resolving immigration issues. Magnus grew up in Lansing, Michigan, the son of an immigrant from Oslo, Norway. He received his bachelor’s degree in criminal justice and his master’s degree in labor relations from Michigan State University. Magnus completed the Harvard Kennedy School Senior Staff Program in State and Local Government. He has been with her husband, Terrance Cheung, for 15 years.

Jonathan Meyer, candidate for the post of Advocate General

Jonathan Meyer is currently a partner at Sheppard, Mullin, Richter & Hampton LLP in Washington, DC. Prior to entering private practice, he served as Deputy Legal Director and Senior Advisor in the United States Department of Homeland Security, where he advised the Secretary, Deputy Secretary, General Counsel, Chief cabinet and other senior executives of the agency with 240,000 employees. Prior to DHS, he served as Assistant Deputy Attorney General in the Department of Justice, Special Assistant General Counsel for Amtrak, and Legal Advisor to Senator Joe Biden on the Senate Judiciary Committee, among others. Originally from Cincinnati, Ohio, Meyer is a graduate of Harvard College, Columbia University School of Law, and Princeton Universitys School of Public and International Affairs. Meyer is the recipient of the Secretary of Homeland Security’s Medal for Outstanding Service, the Directors of the United States Secret Service Honorary Award, a Department of Justice Award for Outstanding and Dedicated Service, and many other awards and honors.

Robert Silvers, Candidate for Undersecretary of Strategy, Policy and Plans

Robert Silvers is a partner at Paul Hastings LLP law firm and an experienced leader in national and homeland security. Silvers advises companies and boards of directors on cybersecurity, critical infrastructure protection and other challenges at the intersection of business and security. Silvers served as the Obama administration’s Assistant Secretary for Cyber ​​Policy at the US Department of Homeland Security (DHS). He was responsible for engaging on cyber defense with the private sector, the federal government’s response to significant cyber incidents, and building diplomatic coalitions to address the most difficult security and security issues. digital innovation. Silvers previously held other positions at DHS including as Deputy Chief of Staff, managing the execution of policy and operational priorities for the 240,000 dedicated staff across 22 agencies and offices. Silvers received his JD from New York University Law School and his BA from the University of Pennsylvania, where he earned a summa cum laude degree and as a Major in the International Relations Program. After his law school, he was clerk for Judge Kim McLane Wardlaw of the United States Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit. Silvers is an Assistant Professor in the MS in Cybersecurity Risk and Strategy program, co-offered by NYU Law School and NYU Tandon School of Engineering. Originally from New York City, Silvers lives in Washington, DC with his wife and their eight-year-old son and three-year-old daughter.

