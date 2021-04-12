



Liberty Steel missed the deadline for submitting accounts for Britain’s largest business in recent signs of the struggle facing the Sanjeev Guptas industrial empire.

Gupta has been listed as a director of 15 companies whose accounts are overdue at Companies House, including those operating Liberty Steel operations in Rotherham and Stocksbridge in South Yorkshire.

Other facilities with overdue accounts include Newport and Tredega in southern Wales, Dalzel in Scotland, Coventry in West Midlands, and Guptas Scotland aluminum smelter.

Gupta is urgently seeking funding for loose companies that have gathered under the banner of the GFG Alliance, including the aluminum company and energy company Liberty Steel. The alliance has about 35,000 employees worldwide, of which 3,500 are in the UK.

Gupta financed the acquisition of a variety of metal assets in the UK, Australia and elsewhere through loans from Greensill Capital, a lender founded by Australian banker Lex Greensill.

Greensill collapsed last month after lending $5 billion (3.6 billion) to the Guptas company. The British government ordered an independent investigation last Monday as to whether former Prime Minister David Camerons took a role in the Green Seal lobby to gain access to a government-funded coronavirus lending system.

One of the Greensills backers, Credit Suisse, is trying to recover money lent to the Guptas company in court proceedings in the UK and Australia. But while Gupta was looking for a new lender, he insisted that the company is not yet owed money.

Liberty Steel is operated through a maze-like corporate web, most of which are owned by the Singapore parent company. Gupta Bay is listed on the board of 79 companies in the UK.

Not filing an annual report is a criminal offense, but the maximum financial penalty for late filing is only 1,500 for private companies. It is generally considered a red flag to other companies performing due diligence.

According to Insiders, most companies did not submit audited accounts in the year ending March 31, 2020, as they no longer represent the latest views on their business.

After the reporting period, the coronavirus pandemic has drastically reduced demand from some of the major Libertys customers, including the aerospace and automotive industries.

The opacity of Liberty Steels governance was the main reason the UK government refused to provide 170m of emergency loans. Instead, the government has provided an option to intervene if the company falls into the executive branch.

A spokesman for the GFG Alliance was unable to tell when the account was filed and refused to comment.

