PRECIOUS-Gold Slides As U.S. Firmness Dulls Allure





* US CPI data due Tuesday * US economy at ‘inflection point’, Fed Chairman said (Price updates) By Shreyansi Singh April 12 (Reuters) – Gold fell Monday as higher US Treasury yields dampened bullion appeal, while investors waited for key inflation data and US retail sales for clues to economic health. Spot gold was down 0.5% to $ 1,734.31 an ounce at 11:23 a.m. EDT (3:23 p.m. GMT). US gold futures fell 0.6% to $ 1,734.60. “Bond yields have stabilized right now, but they (high yields) are still an underlying negative for the metals markets that don’t pay dividends or yields,” said Jim Wyckoff, senior analyst at Kitco Metals. “The bulls have lost some momentum and this is prompting short-term technical traders to put pressure on the short side, putting pressure on prices.” Benchmark U.S. Treasury yields edged up on Monday before the Treasury Department sold $ 96 billion in new three-year and 10-year bills, and ahead of the release of key data this week, including the consumer price inflation. Retail sales data is also due on Thursday. Higher yields have threatened gold’s attractiveness as an inflation hedge, as it increases the opportunity cost of holding bullion, which earns no interest. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell in comments released Sunday night said the US economy was at a “inflection point”, with hopes for more growth and hiring in the US. months to come, but he also cited the risks of a COVID-19 spike. case if there is a hasty reopening. A new Fed framework expects inflation to exceed the central bank’s 2% target for some time without the Fed intervening to curb it. Gold is likely to benefit if inflation rises much more than the target, StoneX analyst Rhona O’Connell said. “If we start to see inflation accelerate and people start to think that interest rates are going to rise again, then gold might struggle a bit.” Among other precious metals, silver was down 1.6% to $ 24.84 an ounce, palladium was up 0.4% to $ 2,650.98 and platinum was down 2.1% at $ 1,173.87. (Reporting by Shreyansi Singh and Sumita Layek in Bengaluru; Editing by Will Dunham and Richard Chang)

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos