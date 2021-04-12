Huawei blames global chip shortage on US sanctions





The American flag and a smartphone with the logo of the Huawei and 5G network can be seen on the motherboard of a PC in this illustration taken on January 29, 2020.

In view of Ruvic | Reuters

Huawei said on Monday that U.S. sanctions on the company were partly to blame for the global chip shortage that was the subject of a White House conference on Monday.

Eric Xu, rotating chairman of Huawei, said that the sanctions imposed over the past two years on the Chinese tech company “are hurting the global semiconductor industry” because they have “disrupted the relationship of trust in the semiconductor industry ”.

Speaking to analysts in Shenzhen at the Huawei Analyst Summit, Xu said, “US sanctions are the main reason we are seeing a stock panic from large companies around the world.”

He added: “Some of them have never stored anything, but because of the sanctions, they now have three or six months of stocks.”

Huawei itself has built up a stockpile of chips to try to ensure that its business focused on telecommunications equipment and consumer electronics can continue as normal.

Some companies in other sectors, such as the automotive sector, have been forced to temporarily shut down due to the chip shortage. U.S. auto executives and tech officials were scheduled to meet with President Joe Biden on Monday.

Until recently, the semiconductor supply chain “operated on the assumption that it should be flexible with zero inventory,” said Xu, one of three Huawei executives who take turns as chairman. .

“This is why the inventory panic in recent days has added to the supply shortage of the global semiconductor industry,” he said. “It has disrupted the whole system. It is clear that unwarranted US sanctions against Huawei and other companies are turning into a global and industry-wide supply shortage.”

The United States has imposed sanctions on Huawei after accusing it of incorporating backdoors into its equipment that could be exploited by the Chinese Communist Party for espionage.

In 2019, Huawei was put on an American blacklist called the Entity List. This has prevented US companies from exporting certain technologies to Huawei. Google ended up severing ties with Huawei, meaning the Chinese giant couldn’t use Google’s Android operating system on its smartphones. Last year, the United States decided to cut Huawei from supplies of key chips it needs for its smartphones.

Huawei firmly denies the US claims.

$ 1 billion in self-driving cars

Huawei is pursuing new avenues after sanctions imposed by the Trump administration left its once-leading smartphone business in shambles, while hampering progress in its semiconductor and 5G business.

Xu said he didn’t expect the Biden administration to change the rules anytime soon and that the company was investing in new areas such as healthcare, agriculture and electric cars to try to ” mitigate the impact of the US blacklisting.

“We believe that we will continue to live and work under the entity list for a long time,” he said. “The overall strategy as well as the specific initiatives for Huawei are all designed and developed in such a way that the company can survive and grow while remaining on the entity list for a long time.”

Huawei on Monday announced plans to invest $ 1 billion in research and development for self-driving and electric cars as it seeks to compete with Tesla, Apple, Nio and Xiaomi.

Xu claimed that Huawei’s autonomous driving technology already surpasses that of Tesla as it allows cars to travel more than 1,000 kilometers (621 miles) without human intervention. Tesla vehicles cannot travel more than 800 kilometers, and drivers are expected to keep their hands on the wheel for safety reasons.

Huawei will initially partner with three automakers on self-driving cars, including BAIC Group, Chongqing Changan Automobile Co and Guangzhou Automobile Group. The company logo is likely to be affixed to cars in the same way that the Intel logo is affixed to some computers.

“Once self-driving is achieved, we are able to disrupt all related industries, and we believe that for the foreseeable future, namely in the next decade, the biggest opportunity and the biggest breakthrough will come from the auto industry, ”Xu said. .

Correction: This story has been updated to reflect that Huawei’s Eric Xu is one of the Three Rotating Presidents.

