US, Philippine forces hold small exercises amid pandemic





MANILA, Philippines (AP) U.S. and Philippine forces on Monday opened one of their smallest annual combat exercises in decades due to the pandemic, and organizers said the exercises would remain focused on home defense, the fight against terrorism and humanitarian projects.

Philippine Major-General Edgard Arevalo said the number of US servicemen participating in the 11-day exercise increased from 3,650 to 225, while only 736 out of 4,000 Filipino counterparts would participate as originally planned. Arevalo said all ground drills except some live fire drills have been canceled to minimize physical engagement.

Annual exercises were canceled last year as the pandemic spread across the world.

US and Filipino officials praised the strength of their alliance during an opening ceremony in Manila. They made no mention of their earlier denunciation of Beijing for the swarming of suspected Chinese militia ships on a reef claimed by the Philippines in the disputed South China Sea.

Filipino Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana said the combat drills called Balikatan, Tagalog for shoulder to shoulder, represented an unwavering commitment to keeping our bond foolproof.

May this inspire the confidence and action of our allies in the region to support us in defending our values ​​for peace and prosperity, Lorenzana said in remarks read by a deputy from the Department of Defense because he was in isolation after contracting COVID-19.

U.S. Embassy official John Law said the military exercises demonstrate our shared commitment to peace and stability and the adaptability of U.S. and Philippine forces.

The United States will continue to seek ways, even during the pandemic, to strengthen our security cooperation, Law said.

China has frowned upon the exercises in the past when certain maneuvers were organized on the Philippine west coast facing the South China Sea, where it has often accused Washington of intervening in a purely Asian dispute. China, the Philippines, Vietnam, Malaysia, Taiwan and Brunei are locked in territorial disputes that have long raged on the busy waterway.

The United States has no claim to the resource-rich waters, but its warships patrol the region regularly and have occasionally sailed near islands, islets, and reefs occupied by China as part of it. so-called freedom of navigation operations to challenge Beijing’s vast territorial claims. Washington has said peaceful dispute resolution and freedom of navigation and overflight in the region are in its national interest, but China has warned the United States against any interference in the region.

Lorenzana recently demanded swarms of Chinese ships he suspects have been exploited by militias to leave Whitsun Reef, claiming the territory is in an offshore area where the Philippines has exclusive rights to exploit fishing resources. and fuel.

China rejected Lorenzanas’ request and insisted that China owns the reef, adding that no one could question the right of Chinese fishermen to congregate there to fish or take shelter from the seas. agitated. The United States has backed the Philippines amid the dispute and accused China of using the maritime militia to intimidate, provoke and threaten other nations, undermining peace and security in the region.

U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin discussed the mass of Chinese ships in Whitsun during a phone call with Lorenzana over the weekend and proposed measures to deepen defense cooperation, said American and Filipino officials.

