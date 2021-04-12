A real estate developer is planning 5,000 UK retirement homes in the city center. British news





A real estate developer, owned by a French investment management group, announced an ambitious 2 billion plan to build 5,000 retirement homes in 40 cities in the UK over the next decade.

Retirement Villages Group (RVG) has obtained planning permits for 11 million retirement communities of 196 single and double apartments as towns and downtowns are reorganized as the coronavirus pandemic accelerates the transition to the UK’s main streets. I said I did. Rent or buy on a 1960s office lot with shops and parking in the heart of West Byfleet in Surrey.

Acquired by the Axa Investment Managers real estate sector in 2017, the company built a new 65 million village of 147 retirement homes on the site of a former garden center during its first move to the northwestern part of England. Chester, 10 minutes from the city center.

The site is being developed in response to the growing demand from people 65 and older who want to shrink their homes and live close to towns and downtowns. Construction will begin at both sites this summer, and the home is expected to have no plans for sale or rental until the end of next year.

Another artist’s impression of the planned Retirement Villages Group apartment in West Byfleet. Photo: Corrie Raine/RVG

The housing is centered around a community square and residents have access to a restaurant or café, a wellness center with a gym and swimming pool, a library, and support and nursing services if needed.

Traditionally, retiree villages were built as gated communities in rural areas, but many businesses have taken advantage of vacant retail and office grounds to embark on the construction of apartment blocks designed for seniors in urban areas.

Legal & General plans to build 3,000 retirement homes in downtown UK on 2 billion projects over the next few years to revive the ailing downtown.

The Covid-19 pandemic triggered a surge in online shopping and exacerbated the decline in metropolitan centers. Many office workers have been instructed to work from home since the outbreak a year ago, and businesses have to draw up long-term plans for more telecommuting or combined work divided into home and office.

There is a shortage of retirement homes for specific purposes in the UK. According to a report published last year by Cass Business School, the Association of Retirement Community Operators, and the Center for Financial Innovation Research, there are only 7,000 new homes designed for seniors each year. It was concluded that this was insufficient to serve households over the age of 180, 65, which would be created annually over the next 10 years.

RVG was founded in 1981 to build caring homes and now operates 16 sites with 1,500 retirement homes in the UK. In 2017, it was acquired by Axa Investment Managers alternative investment and real estate sector.

