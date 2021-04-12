Intel CEO Hopes US Can Reclaim One-Third of Chip Manufacturing





Pat Gelsinger, CEO of Intel, speaks in Santa Monica, Calif. On March 9, 2017, in a photo taken while he was CEO of VMware.

Patrick T. Fallon | Bloomberg | Getty Images

Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger said Monday that he hopes US companies will manufacture a third of semiconductor microchips in the United States, up from around 12% today.

“I believe our goal should be that one-third of the semiconductor supply should be returned to US soil by US companies,” Gelsinger said on CNBC’s “TechCheck”.

Gelsinger was speaking ahead of a virtual meeting held Monday by the White House to discuss the global semiconductor shortage, which has plagued industries from auto manufacturing to electronics.

The summit comes as the Biden administration has drawn attention to the location of the global semiconductor supply chain. The main factories that make chips are based in Taiwan and Korea, and U.S. government officials have been pushing to increase manufacturing on U.S. soil for industries like defense, as well as to protect against possible geopolitical events. that could cut off the supply of chips to the United States.

Earlier this year, Intel announced it would invest $ 20 billion in new semiconductor factories, called fabs, in Arizona. He also said he plans to become a foundry or a company that makes chips from other companies for them.

Companies attending Monday’s summit include Alphabet, the parent company of Google, Ford and AT&T, in addition to Intel.

Also participating in the summit are Taiwan TSMC and South Korea’s Samsung, which are the two largest foundries and control over 70% of this market. TSMC makes chips for companies like Apple and Amazon, and has 54% of the foundry market, according to a Trendforce estimate.

On Monday, Gelsinger stressed that while manufacturing on U.S. soil is important, he also believes U.S. companies should own the intellectual property that makes advanced microchip manufacturing possible. “We want to have the R&D, the research, the ownership of the technology, not just the manufacturing by American companies on American soil,” Gelsinger said.

“It’s not just manufacturing, it’s the control and influence over Total Control and the technologies that underlie it,” Gelsinger said.

The Biden administration has supported $ 50 billion in funds for the U.S. semiconductor industry through its $ 2 trillion infrastructure proposal. In February, the White House also ordered a review of U.S. supply chains for several commodities, including semiconductors. The 2021 defense bill included the Chips Act, which called for federal incentives for semiconductor manufacturing, but did not provide funding.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos