Brussels opposes UK accession to legal treaties, divides EU countries





Brussels urged Britain to oppose rejoining international legal cooperation agreements with a move that divided the British government and struck the British legal sector.

The Financial Times reported on Monday that the European Commission had agreed to bless Britain’s proposal to participate in the Lugano Convention, which states courts have jurisdiction over cross-border civil and commercial disputes. It is an agreement that decides.

However, the committee decided to take the opposite direction in a closed meeting with EU diplomats on Monday. The UK is not a member of the European Economic Area since Brexit, and the European Free Trade Association.

The EU’s position is ultimately determined by the Bloc’s central government, and the issue will be further reviewed in the coming weeks.

The committee’s position was consistent with the views expressed last year between the UK and the EU during trade negotiations. However, an EU diplomat said the position is in conflict with recent signs that Brussels is becoming a member of the UK. Another diplomat said state officials were embarrassed by the fundamental nature of the committee’s appeal.

The EU Commission’s position, according to diplomats, split the Bloc’s government with Nordic and Baltic countries, along with the Netherlands, which favored British participation, while France strongly supported the commission route. Some others, including Germany, said they have not yet decided on their position.

The UK legal services industry warned that renewing membership in the Convention was a top priority and that failure to join the UK legal services industry could lead to a risk that UK court rulings on cross-border disputes would become invalid within countries covered by the cooperative agreement.

The UK applied to participate in the Lugano competition in April of last year. A successful bid requires unanimous support from contracting parties such as the EU, Denmark, Iceland, Norway and Switzerland.

The UK will remain outside unless the EU supports its application, which will require support from a growing number of governments. Lugano’s non-EU member states have already blessed the UK’s bid.

Lawyers responded disappointed to the Board’s position, saying that if the UK does not have access to the Lugano Convention, the cost of the lawsuit will increase and the enforceability of the judgment will be “more uncertain.”

“This is really a pity,” said Edward Sparrow, President of the City Law Society of London. . . Those who suffer will be small businesses and individuals in the UK and Europe, not large corporations.”

Monday’s meeting is the first time the Commission has taken an official position on a bid from Britain that has become the subject of a large lobby in Britain.

Diplomats said France strongly supported the committee’s position, and some other member states also acknowledged the point of the committee that all the remaining Lugano countries were strongly integrated into a single market.

The Committee argued that if the meeting allowed Britain to rejoin Lugano, other so-called “third countries” could claim membership.

London’s courts are the preferred global center for commercial disputes, but lawyers said the city’s stature could be affected if the UK was unable to participate in the agreement and companies decided to sue elsewhere.

I Stephenie Boyce, president of the English and Wales Law Association, said, “Lugano says that German consumers disappointed by goods sent from the UK (and vice versa) do not need German consumers and seek relief in local courts It means you can receive it. Multiple legal proceedings are filed in different jurisdictions.

