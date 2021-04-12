US engagement is needed to strengthen security and prosperity on the African continent> UNITED STATES DEPARTMENT OF DEFENSE> Department of Defense News





Generalizations about Africa are difficult to make, except for this: the United States’ engagement with the nations of the continent is crucial for peace, democracy and development, said the Assistant Under Secretary for Acting Defense for African Affairs, Ronald W. Meyers, in a recent interview.

The Department of Defense has a role to play in supporting US African policy, but it is very much a facilitation role consistent with the general direction of the State Department.

DOD wants to continue building partnerships that will help African nations combat threats posed by violent extremism. This includes providing humanitarian / disaster assistance, if needed, to areas where the United States has played a disproportionate role in combating pandemics, such as Ebola, and mitigating damage caused by pandemics. natural disasters, Meyers said. The United States Africa Command is the combatant command responsible for military-to-military connections on the continent. The command engages with its partners to counter transnational threats and malicious actors in order to promote regional security, stability and prosperity.

Africa is not a monolithic entity. The continent has countless mixes of languages, religions, races, histories and more. What works in Morocco in North Africa will be of limited use in Angola, for example. Understanding these differences and working with countries individually on the basis of mutual respect and common interests, while remaining mindful of their colonial heritage, is key to raising America’s awareness of the nations of the continent, Meyers said.

Violent extremist organizations are a problem for governments and people across the continent, but even these organizations have differences. These differences can range from extortion using violence to organizations seeking local or regional control to some with more global ambitions, the acting deputy assistant secretary said.

Al-Shabab in Somalia is a group that once held the capital of Mogadishu and was backed by al-Qaida, DOD officials said. The group has suffered setbacks, especially since African Union peacekeepers entered the country in 2007. The troops came from Uganda, Burundi, Ethiopia, Kenya and Djibouti and received some support from the United States. The United States launched airstrikes against al-Shabab forces, and American trainers worked to build the capabilities and capabilities of Somali government forces – with the ultimate goal of enabling these forces to provide security in the place of American troops.

Boko Haram is a terrorist group centered in Nigeria, Cameroon, Chad and Niger and affiliated with ISIS in 2015. The group’s actions – including the kidnapping of over 300 schoolgirls in 2014 and the killings tens of thousands of people – have resulted in the “displacement” of more than 25 million people over the past seven years. The United States, France and the United Kingdom are working with Nigeria, Niger, Cameroon, Benin and Chad as part of a multinational joint task force against the group.

We probably sometimes forget the disproportionate role that African partners or African countries play not only in world affairs, but in the world economy. If European and Asian countries invest more in the continent, perhaps we should ask ourselves what they think we should? ”

Ronald W. Meyers, Acting Deputy Under Secretary of Defense for African Affairs

The last terrorist group is another al-Shabab group affiliated with Daesh. The group captured Palma, a town in Mozambique’s Cabo Delgado province. Government troops have recaptured the town, but the group is extremely violent with reports from the town detailing the beheadings and torture, but information is sketchy.

These groups, and more, thrive in ungoverned or poorly governed areas of the continent. The Sahel region – which stretches from East Africa to West Africa – is particularly vulnerable with groups proliferating in Sudan, South Sudan, southern Algeria, Mali and more.

The problems posed by these groups are compounded by external factors, Meyers said. Climate change, desertification, inadequate or non-existent infrastructure, disease and more affect national governments across the region. The coming boom in the continent’s population will impose these governments and, in fact, the migration challenge seen today will worsen unless governments can build the capacities and capacities necessary to educate, feed and provide economic opportunities. to their people, he said.

Africa is also an emerging front in global energy competition. China and Russia are looking for an advantage on the mainland. China has sponsored infrastructure projects in many countries and has used conditional money-lending practices that lead directly to Beijing, DOD officials said.

“We are looking to position the United States as ‘the partner of choice’ on the continent,” Meyers said. “We are looking to build national capacities in the long term. Most of these activities relate to governance and economic sectors, but we are also active in the national security sector. We do not undermine economic, political and security institutions. We build them. Chinese and Russian aid – often simply thrown onto a dock for a photo op – often increases instability. “

The US military’s competitive security advantage lies in the equipment and the “nut soup” paradigm that America uses to ensure that partner nations can sustainably use and maintain the equipment. , Meyers said. American equipment includes training, training, spares and more.

The US military – especially Africom – is joining forces with nations to fight terrorism. The command works with Pan-African groups to encourage regional solutions and security, and it seeks to help nations and groups find solutions that work in Africa.

Many countries on the continent are doing well. “I really believe there are a lot of opportunities out there,” Meyers said. “We probably sometimes forget the disproportionate role that African partners or African countries play not only in world affairs, but in the world economy. If European and Asian nations invest more in the continent, perhaps we should ask ourselves what they see. we should?”

