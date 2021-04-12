Britain records 13 more Covid deaths as lockdown restrictions in London eased





This compares to the 26 deaths recorded on the same day last week. The UK’s official death toll totals 127,100.

Separate figures published by the British statistical agency found that 150,000 deaths were registered in the UK where Covid-19 was mentioned in death certificates.

The government also said there were 3,568 more laboratory confirmed cases in the UK as of 9 am on Monday.

The vaccine rollout was given 189,665 on Monday and continues to be skewed with the jab’s second dose. This is just the 69,223 first dose given on the same day.

That’s because Prime Minister Boris Johnson has urged the state to act responsibly, taking a step back in the daily routine, including indoor gyms, swimming pools, nail salons and zoos welcoming customers again.

Retail analyst Springboard said the footprint for all retail stores in the UK was up 116% from the same time a week ago until 3pm on Monday.

London’s main shopping streets accounted for about 44% of April visitors who had the April epidemic, which was slightly higher than expected.

In the UK, pubs and restaurants have changed during closure to maximize their ability to serve external customers.

The British Beer and Pub Association estimates that only 40% of licensed buildings have space for refurbishment.

However, the British Beer and Pub Association estimates that only 40% of licensed buildings have space to reopen for outdoor service.

In response to the easing of restrictions, Metropolitan Police said they would step up patrols in high pedestrian areas starting Monday.

Deputy Director Jane Connors said: Of course, we must take action against those who risk violating the rules we will do.

The next important date is May 17, where if the Prime Minister determines that the vaccine program is safely breaking the link between infection and death, socializing indoors is allowed under six rules.

