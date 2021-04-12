Biparty congressional delegation visited US-Mexico border to ‘discuss real solutions’





The Congressional Problem Solvers Caucus says it will tackle the “immigration and border security challenges America faces.”

MCALLEN, Texas A bipartisan delegation of US House members visited the US-Mexico border on Monday amid growing political division over US immigration policy.

US Representative Vicente Gonzalez (TX-15) led members of the Congressional Problem Solvers Caucus on a fact-finding mission to “discuss real solutions to the immigration and border security challenges facing America.”

Biparty delegation from Congress visiting the Texas-Mexico border. Take a ride on the Rio Grande with @TxDPS .. broadcast their press conference on their return. @ KENS5 pic.twitter.com/aQ14jLfDad

– Anastasiya Bolton (@aboltonreports) April 12, 2021

Members met with stakeholders such as federal, state and local law enforcement agencies, humanitarian organizations and city leaders. They also visited entry points and processing centers.

Other members of the US House who joined Gonzalez on the visit were:

Rep. Brian Fitzpatrick (PA-01) Rep. Josh Gottheimer (NJ-05) Rep. Tom Suozzi (NY-03) Rep. Jimmy Panetta (CA-20) Representative Young Kim (CA-39) Rep. Conor Lamb (PA-17) Rep. Ed Case (HI-01) Rep. Dan Meuser (PA-09)

The caucus is made up of 58 members who are split evenly to include both parties, said Representative Brian Fitzpatrick. He shared that the group’s mission is to develop a solution to the border crisis.

Representative Young Kim said the bipartisan visit to the border made it clear that a crisis was underway. She said she was eager to find a common solution. Kim said it was a problem that affected all parts of the country, because once migrants are released in the United States, they can end up in any part of the country. She stressed that current resources are overburdened.

Representative Dan Meuser said it was his second visit to the border. He said he saw “sad situations” with young children and their parents.

“We have to find the right plan,” Meuser said. “We also need cooperation … We need commitment … and we need Congress to act.”

Representative Ed Case said his constituents believe the United States needs a strong support system, but the current system is broken.

Representative Jimmy Panetta called the visit an “evidence-gathering mission”. He said it was his fifth trip to the border. He said that immigration was one of the most complex issues to solve and that it took time to resolve particular issues.

Rep. Conor Lamb said he was struck down by all the law enforcement officers they encountered were compassionate. He said he thought it was important to listen to the local people who face the problems every day.

Representative Gonzalez said they are trying to find a solution that works for everyone.







