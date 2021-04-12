Kashmir Group Says UK Doesn’t Welcome Modi





London

On Monday, a prominent Kashmir human rights group said India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi was not welcome in Britain and urged British Prime Ministers not to invite him to the G7 summit.

Tehreek-E-Kashmir, along with several other Indian minorities, planned a protest against Modi, who is expected to attend the G7 summit in Cornwall later this year. The protests are aimed at raising awareness of the serious human rights violations Modi has committed against Muslims in Kashmir and other minorities across India.

“Modi is not welcome in the UK. Prime Minister Boris Johnson should stop attending the 2021 G7 Summit. Modi committed anti-humane crimes in Jammu and Kashmir, occupied by India.

Fahim Kayani, president of Tehreek-E-Kashmir UK, said in a press release: “Boris’ invitation to Modi to the G7 Summit is an insult to all human rights treaties.

Kayani also expressed “disappointment” to Johnson and the UK government as a whole about “trading human rights against business interests” and urged the UK to respect its commitment to human rights and to uphold the rule of law.

“It is unacceptable for the G7, especially the UK, to invite countries with poor human rights records and no accountability,” Kayani said.

The press release was signed by a coalition of Indian minorities targeted by Modi and his Hindu nationalist ruling party, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Called the United Front against Modi, the alliance includes prominent figures such as Ranjit Singh Srai of the World Sikh Parliament, President Muhammad Ghalib of Tehreek-e-Kashmir Europe, and Caire Bidwell of Let the Kashmir.

Modi and his far-right BJP have been ruling India since 2014, when they came to power after a historic election. Since then, India’s democratic qualifications and institutions have witnessed erosion under his rule, and human rights laws and principles are under constant attack.

The BJP government has been criticized and criticized worldwide for withdrawing the special status of Jammu and Kashmir. Modi also introduced a controversial law called the Citizenship Amendment Act that deprives Indian Muslims of citizenship while giving equal powers to non-Muslim religious minorities.

In addition to depriving Muslims of citizenship, the law also regards them as illegal immigrants and is responsible for deportation. The law has provoked national criticism as protest movements in major cities across the country violate Indian secularism and the equality and justice of all Indians, regardless of ethnicity, class or faith.

