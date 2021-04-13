BBC – Travel – Lost Former US Megacity





Too bad for the event planners responsible for managing the craziest parties in Cahokia. A thousand years ago, the Mississippian Colony – at a site near the modern American city of St. Louis, Missouri – was famous for beatings that lasted for days.

A cosmopolitan whirlwind of language, art and spiritual fermentation

Crowds scrambled for space in massive squares. Buzzy and caffeinated drinks passed from hand to hand. Crowds shouted bets as the athletes threw spears and stones. And the Cahokiens feasted with abandon: digging in their old rubbish pits, archaeologists counted 2,000 deer carcasses from a single eruption event. The logistics must have been astounding.

Things are calmer these days in Cahokia, now a peaceful Unesco site. But the towering mounds of dirt there hint at the legacy of the largest pre-Columbian city north of Mexico. A cosmopolitan whirlwind of language, art, and spiritual ferment, Cahokia’s population may have reached 30,000 at its peak of 1050 AD, making it larger, at the time, than Paris.

It’s what Cahokia didn’t have that is surprising, writes Annalee Newitz in their recent book Four Lost Cities: A Secret History of the Urban Age. The massive city did not have a permanent market, which confused the old assumptions that trade is the organizing principle of all urbanization.

“Cahokia was really a cultural center rather than a shopping mall. It always confuses me. I always wonder, ‘Where were they doing business? Who was making money? “Newitz said.” The answer is they weren’t. That’s not what they built the space for. “

Newitz is not alone in their surprise. Assumptions that commerce is the key to city life have long shaped a Western view of the past, says archaeologist Timothy Pauketat, who has studied Cahokia for decades.

“It is certainly a bias that influenced previous archaeologists,” he said. While excavating cities in Mesopotamia, researchers found evidence that trade was the organizing principle of their development, then turned the same focus on ancient cities around the world. “People thought this had to be the basis of all early cities. It led generations to look for this stuff everywhere,” Pauketat said.

They did not find it in Cahokia, which Pauketat believes may instead have been designed as a place to connect the worlds of the living and the dead. For many cultures with roots in ancient Cahokia, “water is that barrier between the world of the living and the world of the dead,” Pauketat said. Stretching across a landscape that combines solid earth with patches of swamp, Cahokia may have served as a kind of spiritual crossroads.

“It’s a city built to straddle water and dry land,” Pauketat said. Living residents settled in the driest places, while burial mounds rose in the wettest places. Lidar scans of the site revealed raised causeways connecting the “quarters” of the living and the dead, physical walkways that literally joined the realms.

And if living on the edge of the two worlds seems rather bleak, the Cahokiens seem to have seen their hometown as a party place. In Four Lost Cities, Newitz writes that the planners of Cahokia designed structures and public spaces entirely devoted to mass gatherings, places where individuals would be swept away by the joy of collective experiences.

Most spectacular of all was the 50-acre Grand Plaza, where 10,000 or more people could gather for celebrations in a monumental space flanked by earthen pyramids.

“It’s hard to grasp the intensity, the grandeur, the multidimensionality of an event like this,” Pauketat said. For days, food and drink were transported to the city, where a phalanx of cooks fed people arriving for the festivities. Stocks of wild game, berries, fruits and vegetables have become shared feasts. Visitors slept in temporary accommodation or with friends, heading to the square for dances, blessings, and other events.

In the square, the buzzing energy of the crowd transformed into a collective roar as spectators bet on bouts of chunkey. The game began when a player rolled a stone disc across the smooth surface of the ground. Strained in concentration, hundreds of athletes threw their spears even as the stone bounced and rolled again. The winner was the one whose spear was stuck closest to the stone, like a huge game of pétanque played with deadly projectiles.

Towering poles lining the Grand Plaza may have provided another show of athletic grace, Pauketat said. He imagines that the men climbed the poles or tied themselves up for aerial dances, a ritual still practiced in some Mayan parts of Mesoamerica. “At the Mesoamerican ceremony, you put on these big, tall cypress stakes, and four guys who dress up as birdmen and fly around those stakes,” he said. “We have these posts in Cahokia.”

Shell beads, feathers and fine leather caught the sunlight as everyone wore their most elaborate costumes for such events, Pauketat explained. The Cahokians worshiped a palette of red, white, and black; people styled their hair in elaborate buns, mohawks and feathers. Tattoos adorned some bodies and faces.

At the end of the holidays, the Cahokiens swept the trash into pits that now serve as accounts of what the citizens ate and drank together. Ten years ago, analysis of the pottery beakers that archaeologists found in Cahokia revealed biomarkers for a species of holly, known as yaupon, which is the only caffeinated plant native to North America.

The Cahokiens, it seems, kept the festivities going in part by capturing the buzz. And because the native yaupon lineup is hundreds of miles from the city site, we know they’ve gone to great lengths to get it.

This, in turn, may have cemented the place of plants in ritual life. “Part of their value lies in the difficulty of acquiring them,” said anthropologist Patricia Crown, who led the analysis of the beakers. “You had to have the networks to be able to get the substance if it was really important to your religious system.

Today, the site of Ancient Cahokia is preserved as the State Historic Site of Cahokia Mounds, a Unesco World Heritage site where archaeological work is ongoing. Seventy of the original mounds are protected there, and a long staircase leads to the top of the Monks’ Mound, with a view of the Grand Plaza. Accompanied by audio guides, visitors walk a 10 km trail that winds through meadows, forests and wetlands.

Again, as in ancient times, a constellation of great poles lines up with the rising sun to measure the passing seasons. The on-site interpretive center features life scenes recreated here, as well as displays of stone tools and pottery crafted by skillful Cahokian hands.

They fit perfectly into American history

Modern life is not far away: Cahokia is framed by a Middle American sprawl of highways and suburbs. But it wasn’t modern development that ended Cahokia’s exciting story.

Ultimately, the Cahokiens simply chose to leave their city, seemingly driven by a mix of environmental and human factors, such as a changing climate that has crippled agriculture, rampant violence, or disastrous floods. By 2 p.m. the squares and mounds were quiet.

When Europeans first encountered the remarkable mounds of Cahokia, they saw a lost civilization, Newitz explains in Four Lost Cities. They wondered if people far away had built Cahokia and then disappeared, taking with them the brilliant culture and sophistication that had once thrived in the bottom floor of the Mississippi, where the land is enriched by river flooding.

But the people of Cahokia, of course, have not disappeared. They just left, and with them Cahokia’s influence spread to faraway places, where some of their most beloved hobbies are cherished to this day.

The yaupon they loved to drink is making a comeback as a sustainable local tea that can be harvested in the forest. Chunkey – Cahokia’s favorite game – never went away either. In some Indigenous communities, he has attracted a new generation of young athletes and is on the list of players with sticks and blow guns at the Cherokee Community Games.

But it’s more than that. Cahokians loved to relax at good barbecues and sporting events, a combination that Newitz noted is visibly familiar to almost all modern Americans. “We celebrate this way all over the United States,” they said. “They fit perfectly into American history.

