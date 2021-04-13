Covid Jab Offers Under 50 in UK





On Monday, the government said that 32 million people across the UK, including those in their 50s and above, received the first Covid-19 vaccine as the NHS was preparing to enter the second phase of vaccination.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson described the latest figures as “an extremely important milestone,” and everyone in the top nine vulnerable groups as identified by the Joint Vaccinations and Vaccinations Committee (JCVI) has now been vaccinated.

The next phase is expected to begin this week, and JCVI is expected to provide more details on vaccinations under the age of 50. Individuals in their late 40s are more likely to ask for a jab first.

“Thanks to everyone who has already helped launch a vaccine that has saved thousands of lives,” said Johnson.

Health assistant Matt Hancock reflected these feelings and encouraged individuals to move forward. “The vaccine is safe and effective, and has already saved more than 10,000 lives,” he said. “The vaccine program has had a huge impact on reducing the burden on hospitals and has gradually helped ease restrictions.”

In phase 1, the government aimed to provide primary vaccinations to all 32 million people in JCVI’s nine risk groups.

Individuals in this group, including those aged 80 and older, nursing home residents, and extremely clinically vulnerable, accounted for 99% of all coronavirus-related deaths.

In February, the government provided primary vaccinations to the top four groups and has now reached its goal of providing vaccines to groups 5-9 ahead of the April 15 deadline.

The second phase is focused on vaccinating the rest of the UK population, and the government is aiming to provide primary immunizations to all adults by the end of July.

Johnson also said the government has worked to ensure that individuals get a second dose. Over 7 million people across the UK have been fully vaccinated with both doses.

“We will now make progress towards the goal of completing the required second dose and providing vaccines to all adults by the end of July,” he said.

This announcement occurs as the UK enters phase 2 of the containment roadmap, hospitality stores such as pubs can serve customers outdoors, and non-essential business and personal care services such as hairdressers and barbers have also resumed.

NHS Chief Executive Sir Simon Stevens said, “Vaccination of 19 out of 20 people 50 and over is a remarkable milestone. Thanks to NHS nurses, doctors, pharmacists, operations managers, and thousands of other staff and volunteers, the NHS Covid-19 vaccination program was undoubtedly the most successful in our history.

“This is one of our tickets to get out of this epidemic and it offers real hope for the future.”

