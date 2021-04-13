Boris Johnson hit a tremendous milestone as all UK adults over 50 were given the first covid vaccine.





oris Johnson marked a very important milestone with the first vaccine available to all UK adults over 50 years of age.

This means that the government has achieved its goal of providing jabs to the clinically vulnerable and the top nine priority groups, including health and social workers, three days ahead of the April 15 target date.

The Joint Committee on Vaccinations and Vaccinations will soon release advice for completing the program with their late 40s, which will begin this week.

As Ireland becomes the most recent country to limit the AstraZeneca vaccine, it says the vaccine should not be given to people under the age of 60 due to concerns over the possibility of a rare blood clot.

In the UK, there is advice that it should not be administered to people under the age of 30.

The government says about 40 million Pfizer and Astra Zeneca vaccines have been delivered since launch in December. This includes over 32 million first jabs and over 7 million second jabs.

Johnson said he continued the process of giving first jabs to all adults in the UK until the end of July.

We have now passed another important milestone in our vaccine program by giving everyone a jab in the nine most dangerous groups, he said.

This means more than 32 million people have received the valuable protective vaccine they offer against Covid 19.

Thank you to everyone who has already participated in the vaccine launch that has saved thousands of lives.

Now we will make progress towards the goal of completing the required 2nd vaccination and providing the vaccine to all adults by the end of July.

Sir Simon Stevens, chief executive of NHS England, said 19 people in their 50s and 20s now have their first jab.

This announcement means that despite early warnings that the weekly supply has decreased significantly during April, the first dose will be significantly limited.

During this month, the health service has prioritized a second dose of Pfizer and AstraZeneca vaccines, with a record 475,230 people receiving a second jab on Saturday.

Chris Hopson, chief executive of NHS Provider representing NHS Trusts, said this was a remarkable achievement.

While there is still a way to go ahead with the immunization program, we welcome progress this week, with the jab launching for over 40s this week and all priority groups now offering primary immunizations.

We urge everyone to take the Covid-19 vaccine when given it.

We owe a tremendous amount of gratitude to the NHS staff and volunteers on the front line, as well as health leaders working on this huge logistical task to protect us from the virus.

When we go back to pub gardens and sporting activities and back to stores that aren’t essential, we must do our best to stop the spread of infection and make sure this closure is the last one.

