Taliban not ready to meet Afghan government in Turkey like US wants





ISLAMABAD (AP) A Taliban spokesman said on Monday that the religious militia would not attend a peace conference tentatively scheduled for later this week in Turkey, jeopardizing US efforts to secure a peace plan anytime soon .

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken had previously said he wanted to see a peace deal between warring Afghans finalized at a conference hosted by Turkey and attended by senior Taliban and Afghan government officials.

The Afghan government, US and Turkish officials had said they intended to start the conference on Friday. It was to last 10 days.

No new date for the conference on Turkey has been set, but time is running out for the May 1 deadline for the withdrawal of US and NATO troops from Afghanistan in accordance with an agreement reached by the Trump administration with the Taliban over a year ago.

President Joe Biden has said he is determined to end the Americas’ longest war, but the United States is reportedly seeking a three to six month extension.

So far, the Taliban have refused, warning of the consequences if Washington abandons the deal and the withdrawal schedule.

Last month, Blinken handed the Taliban and the Afghan government an eight-page peace plan proposal, which they were to discuss, revise and revise and come to Turkey ready to concoct a deal.

In an audio message to the Associated Press, Taliban spokesman Mohammad Naeem said the Islamic emirate on behalf the Taliban gave their government was not ready to attend the meeting scheduled for this. week in Turkey. He said the insurgent group was still discussing the US proposed peace deal. He then shared his audio recording on a Whats App group.

Naeem said that attending the conference and Blinken’s peace proposal is being discussed and that whenever the discussion is over, we will share our final decision.

Blinkens’ peace plan called for the protection of the rights of women and minorities and enabled constitutional reform. He also called for the establishment of an interim administration, known as the government of peace. There would also be an Islamic Advisory Council that would advise on all laws to ensure that they are adhered to in Islamic principles, an apparent concession to the Taliban.

Afghan President Ashraf Ghani, who has increasingly isolated himself in Kabul as his political opponents accuse him of clinging to power, has offered an alternative to Blinkens’ proposal. Ghani supported a caretaker government he would lead until elections could be held in a few months.

The Taliban have made it clear that they will not accept a government led by Ghani, but they have yet to come up with an alternative to Binkens’ proposal.

Blinken announced Turkey’s meeting in a clearly worded letter to Ghani and other Afghan leaders. In that letter, Blinken warned that a US withdrawal without a political settlement would leave the Ghanaian government vulnerable to Taliban gains.

I fear the security situation is getting worse and the Taliban will make quick territorial gains, Blinken said in the letter.

Washington’s peace envoy Zalmay Khalilzad, the man who negotiated the withdrawal of US troops under President Trump, shuttles between Doha, where the Taliban maintains a political office, and Kabul.

The US embassy in Kabul said on Monday that Khalilzad had spent four days in the Afghan capital meeting with government officials and civil society leaders, stressing why it was important for both sides to speed up the peace process.

In all of his meetings, Ambassador Khalilzad has been encouraged by the shared vision of an Istanbul conference that advances prospects for a just and lasting peace in Afghanistan, the statement said, even as the Taliban made it clear. indicated that they were not ready to attend.

