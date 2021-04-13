COVID-19: Promising Signs For UK Travel Industry As Spending Situation Improves | Business news





Consumer spending in March fell 7.2% compared to the same period two years ago, but there are still signs of recovery as regulations are deregulated and summer approaches.

Spending in the travel industry has declined, but not as much in January and February, increasing confidence in the possibility of a vacation this year.

Hotels, resorts and lodging costs fell 54.3% compared to March 2019, while January and February recorded 75.4% and 70.3% respectively.

Barclays Card, who compiled the numbers, changed the study to compare it to the same period as it was two years ago, not last year.

This is intended to compare epidemic epidemic levels and expenditures and provide a more realistic picture of recovery.

Two-fifths of the British are planning vacations in the UK this year, according to a survey, adding that 41% of them plan to spend more than usual when traveling abroad.

The relaxation of closure restrictions is encouraging other entertainment-related purchases. Spending on recreational activities such as family outings, theme parks, and gym memberships fell 57.9% compared to two years ago. In February, it was down 83.2%.

Sports and outdoor retailers’ spending also recovered slightly, down 5.9% in February, down 11.7% in February compared to 2019.

One in four British people booked an activity after closure, and 41% of them booked a restaurant for al fresco dining, which was allowed from Monday.

Overall, spending on essentials increased by 7.7% compared to March 2019, the highest growth this year with the help of food and beverage specialty stores such as butchers, greengrocers, and fresh food crates and meal kit products.

Spending on non-commodity goods declined 14.5% compared to 2019, a slight improvement over the past two months. January and February were down 20.8% and 18.3% respectively.

Also in the report (all figures compared to March 2019):

Supermarket shopping 21.9% Online grocery spending increased 116.5% Home improvement and DIY spending increased 34.4% Retail spending increased 17.9% Online retail increased 84.7%, accounting for more than half of total retail spending Clothing spending 28.6% decline

Raheel Ahmed, Head of Consumer Products, said: “It is encouraging to see a new optimism across the UK as spring finally begins and restrictions begin to ease.

“There are also signs that some sectors most affected by the epidemic, such as hotels, resorts, lodging and entertainment, are starting to turn corners, as many people look forward to long-awaited travel and activities with family and friends. Closed.”

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos