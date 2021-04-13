United States Reaches Record Rate of COVID Vaccine Distribution





Over the weekend, U.S. practitioners administered a record number of COVID-19 vaccines, with more than 4 million vaccines distributed on April 10.

The average daily number of vaccines administered is now over 3 million, as the country rushes to vaccinate adults in the next 6 weeks.

But despite advances in immunization, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) director Rochelle Walensky, MD, MPH said today that current hot spots, such as Michigan, must focus on masking and physical distancing in addition to vaccination. end the latest wave of viral activity.

“What we really need to do in these situations is close the doors,” Walensky said in a White House briefing. “If we were to try to get vaccinated to escape what’s going on in Michigan, we would be disappointed that it took so long for the vaccine to work to really have an impact.”

Walensky said that although the vaccines are very effective and the United States is working faster than any country in the world to vaccinate eligible adults, it takes 2-6 weeks or more to see the effect of the vaccination. on transmission levels.

Cases continue to increase

The CDC’s COVID Data Tracker shows that 237,796,105 COVID-19 vaccines have been delivered to the country and 187,047,131 have been administered, with 72,630,892 Americans fully vaccinated.

But the number of daily cases is on the rise again. The country recorded 46,378 new COVID-19 cases and 283 deaths yesterday, according to the Johns Hopkins online COVID-19 tracker.

Over the past week, daily new cases of COVID-19 have increased 7.6% and hospitalizations by 5.3%, according to data from the Washington Post. Deaths, however, fell 8.8%.

Much of the increase is attributed to hot spots in the Upper Midwest and East. Michigan records an average of 6,545 new cases per day, up 16% from a week ago, according to mlive. More cases were reported from April 7 to 10 than in February.

More women than men get vaccinated

Kaiser Health News reported that women get vaccinated against COVID-19 faster than men. In an analysis of 38 states that breaks down vaccination records by gender, more women than men had received the vaccine.

In some states, women make up about 60% of those vaccinated.

Experts say the gap can be explained by a number of factors: Women outlive men, so older people vaccinated are more likely to be women. Women also tend to be the caregivers in the family and more likely to make medical appointments.

In other vaccine news, the number of unfilled appointments for vaccines at Walmart, CVS and Rite Aid pharmacies has increased by about 60% over the past week, USA Today reports.

High hospitalization rate among American Hispanics

Today, in the Weekly Morbidity and Mortality Report, the CDC showed Hispanic and Latin American Americans made up the highest proportion of COVID-19 hospital patients in 2020, with the greatest disparities observed in the first months of the pandemic.

In an additional CDC report, data from 13 states comparing white patients with Hispanic and Native American or Alaskan Native patients found that minority groups had 1.7 times the rate and blacks experienced 1.4 times the rate of emergency room visits for COVID-19 from October to December 2020.

“Racial / ethnic groups who have sought emergency room care for COVID-19 at disproportionately higher rates have also experienced long-standing systemic inequalities that affect their health,” the authors said.

“These inequalities include limited access to quality health care, lower overall health and access to quality education, and disproportionate representation in essential jobs with less flexibility to work from home or take leave. of illness. “

Regeneron announced today that the results of a Phase 3 trial have shown that the company’s cocktail of monoclonal antibodies (casirivimab with imdevimab) reduced the risk of infection by 81% in household contacts of people infected with SARS-CoV-2. The trial also found that, among those who were infected, recipients of the cocktail cleared the virus faster and had much shorter symptom duration. More than two dozen U.S. colleges and universities have reported that ‘they would require students to receive a COVID-19 vaccine upon their return. fall, and many more are likely to do so, NPR





