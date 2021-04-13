Britain rejoices and asks: Is the blockade finally over?





In LONDON China, it was fengcheng. In Spain it was el confinamiento. In France, it was Le Confinement. In England, it was known as a mediocre and simple blockade, but the distinction was made as one of the longest and most strict in the world.

It was finally over on Monday.

After months of coronavirus restrictions that have encroached on almost every aspect of everyday life, the British have celebrated a wishful new chapter, most of which have used pints at the bar, the most suitable way possible.

Kate Asani, who sat down at a small table with two friends in the back garden of a Carlton tavern in London’s Kilburn area, sat in the sun and silenced each other’s party, said she seemed to have come out of prison.

It’s not the time to rejoice now, having lost morale with the release of a vaccine that is struggling with another wave of epidemic to people across Europe and is experiencing serious problems outside the UK.

And the British, who have lost more than 150,000 people in the epidemic, know better than anyone that they are faced with a cunning enemy, the shape-shifter of the virus, pulling out strains that could threaten medical progress with a few mutations.

However, after midnight on Monday, some restaurants in the UK served drinks for the first time after closing in December and January, the first of three national lockdowns, after more than a year after the virus.

Thousands of gyms, hairdressers, and retail stores opened in the late morning in months, bringing life to long frozen streets with animations stopped. Friends reunited, and the family ate at an outdoor café for the first time in months.

The weather could have been cold and it was snowing and the pub was limited to outdoor service. But that moment was accepted as a passion, born of more than a year of constant deprivation and uncertainty, and government decrees at a once unimaginable level became a way of life.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson says it is an important step in the roadmap to freedom.

Monday was the start of the phased resumption, which is set to peak on June 21st, hoping the government will lift almost all restrictions in Britain. Scotland, Wales, and Northern Ireland are following separate and similar timetables, which means that some restrictions eased on Mondays in the UK will last longer in the region.

Closures in one form or another can become so common around the world that it can be difficult to recall an era that did not exist. The word began to enter popular vocabulary weeks and months after the virus first appeared in China, and authorities moved aggressively to limit the movement of citizens.

The image of Wuhan’s ghost street caught the world’s attention, and it soon became clear that the virus does not respect borders. However, there has been debate over whether Western democracy can rely on the extreme measures taken by China.

As hospitals struggled to deal with a flood of patients and death toll soared, the undeniable reality that traditional infectious disease control methods such as testing and contact tracking have failed has dominated the debate.

So blockade has become a way of life.

No country rivals China’s drastic action, but liberal democracy has been working for a year to balance economic, political and public health issues. Last spring, it meant that about 4 billion people were living under the order of staying at home in some form.

The UK, which had outperformed other European countries, entered the first national lockdown on March 26, 2020.

It’s difficult to compare closures, but researchers at Oxford University’s Blavatnik School of Government have developed a rigorous grading system. They found that the UK spent 175 days at the most stringent level.

In this sense, we can say that the UK is globally unique in spending the longest time at a very rigorous level, said Thomas Hale, Associate Professor of Global Public Policy at Oxford.

At the height of the January epidemic, the UK averaged nearly 60,000 new coronavirus infections and more than 1,200 Covid-19 deaths each day. Last week, the daily average was about 2,500 and 36 deaths.

When British crowds flocked to shops and restaurants on Monday, the hope of being unable to return after so many false dawns spread widespread. The return of the bar only reinforced its optimism.

It’s hard to find a year like the last one in one of the UK’s most cherished institutions. Through the plagues and fires, wars and recessions, most of the country’s bars were open, and even the prime minister shook when it first closed last year.

Mr. Johnson admits that what he did last March is great. Britain’s free-born people were taking away the ancient, inalienable right to go to the bar.

A few days ago, Mr. Johnson was not widely accepted with the recommendation that the public voluntarily stay away from bars and other social places. His father said: Naturally, if I have to go to the bar, I will go to the bar.

It wasn’t just the bars that were closed. Retail stores also struggled to survive.

Once a destination for fashion-hungry youth, the flagship store of the UK retailer’s top shop in Oxford Circus was permanently closed after the parent company filed for bankruptcy last year. And the plywood board is now covering the front of Debenhams, another retail chain that hurried around during the pandemic.

Both companies collapsed in a few days. The country has spurred from one blockade to the next, and the epidemic has pushed the end of the UK’s high-priced brands already roaring on the edge.

But the stores that have survived so far are looking forward to a heyday after the worst recession in decades.

Retailers hope to exaggerate the spending of those who accumulate record savings of $250 billion, about 10% of the UK’s gross domestic product, according to government estimates.

On the front of the store in the British department store John Lewis, there was an invitation adorned with large letters, along with a prophecy of fingers crossed. Come to London, brighter days are coming.

Marc Santora and Megan Specia reported in London, and Eric Nagourney reported in New York.

