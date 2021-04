Turkey Halkbank calls for end to US lawsuits alleging sanctions violations against Iran

NEW YORK (Reuters) – A Halkbank lawyer told a U.S. appeals court on Monday that the state-owned Turkish lender was immune from U.S. prosecution and an indictment accusing it of helping Iran escape US sanctions should be rejected.

FILE PHOTO: People walk past a branch of Halkbank in central Istanbul, Turkey, October 16, 2019. REUTERS / Huseyin Aldemir / File Photo

In arguments before the Second Manhattan Court of Appeals in Manhattan, Halkbanks attorney Simon Latcovich said the US government had no basis for asserting criminal jurisdiction over the bank and that the bank was synonymous with the Turkey for immunity purposes.

Halkbank has pleaded not guilty to bank fraud, money laundering and conspiracy for his alleged use of fund managers and shell companies in Iran, Turkey and the United Arab Emirates to evade sanctions.

Prosecutors accused the bank of converting oil revenues into gold, then cash to benefit Iranian interests, and of documenting bogus food shipments to justify transfers of petroleum products.

They also said Halkbank helped Iran secretly transfer $ 20 billion in restricted funds, including at least $ 1 billion laundered through the U.S. financial system.

The case complicated US-Turkey relations, with Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan urging the innocence of the Halkbanks in a 2018 memo to former US President Donald Trump.

Latcovich argued on Monday that the bank was immune from prosecution under the federal Foreign Sovereign Immunities Act.

But US prosecutor Sidhardha Kamaraju said the law only applies to civil cases and urged the appeals court to reject what he called a dramatic extension of sovereign immunity.

Halkbank is appealing an October 1 ruling by U.S. District Judge Richard Berman allowing prosecution.

Berman has overseen several related cases, including the conviction of former Halkbank executive Mehmet Hakan Atilla and a guilty plea by Turkish-Iranian gold trader Reza Zarrab.

The appeals court did not say when it would rule.

The case is US v Halkbank, 2nd US Circuit Court of Appeals, No. 20-3499.

Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Edited by Noeleen Walder and Matthew Lewis

