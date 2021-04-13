UK to use new telecommunications provider after Huawei 5G shutdown





According to a new report, the UK should ensure that if China’s Huawei’s kit is removed from its infrastructure, small telecommunications equipment manufacturers become a major supplier of UK 5G mobile phone networks.

According to a report from the Vendor Diversity Task Force, viewed by the Financial Times at a government commission, small equipment manufacturers must provide 25% of the kits used in 5G networks.

The Task Force also said the UK and Western allies should work together to develop standards that support mobile technology beyond the 5G era. This is because China is also working to secure a leading position in this field.

The British government banned Huawei as a supplier of 5G equipment last year, under pressure from former US President Donald Trump, out of concern that China could use the company’s kit to spy on Western countries.

British mobile phone operators, which must remove their existing Huawei equipment from their networks by 2027, have expressed concern that they will become overly dependent on kits from the Chinese company’s main rivals Ericsson and Nokia.

These three companies have dominated mobile network providers in the UK for 10 years.

A report from the Supplier Diversity Task Force chaired by former BT chief executive Lord Ian Livingston encourages the government to set expansion targets for the market share of 5G equipment from small vendors.

The report states, “This task force believes that by the mid-2020s, 25% should be the initial aspirations for mobile operators.

recommendation

The proposal is expected to be welcomed by early telecommunications equipment manufacturers, including Mavenir and Airspan, US companies targeting the UK as a growth market due to Huawei’s withdrawal.

Some large manufacturers, such as Nokia, can make kits that cover the 25% market share allocated to smaller vendors if their so-called wireless access networks are compatible with equipment provided by other vendors.

However, the Task Force also recommended that the government should attract one or two additional “scale” vendors to compete directly with Ericsson and Nokia as companies including Samsung and NEC seek to expand in the 5G market.

The government’s decision to ban Huawei last year prevented 5G launches in the UK, although it previously said it would be a limited supplier.

The task force, made up of senior telecommunications industry executives, said the government would not have to provide direct financial assistance to the sector to cover the roughly £2 billion cost of replacing Huawei kits by 2027.

The government should instead look into whether it can provide tax cuts to mobile operators distributing equipment from smaller vendors, and whether it can facilitate faster network upgrades, the task force added.

A spokesperson for the digital, cultural, media and sports departments said they would release the task force’s final recommendations later this week.

The UK’s drive to diversify telecom equipment suppliers after Huawei withdraws from 5G is seen by some Conservatives as an opportunity for the UK to regain its leading global role in the industry.

The Task Force report highlighted certain elements of telecommunication networks, including software and chip design, and the UK was able to take a stronger position with a larger role in the standards that underpin mobile technology.

The report cited how China has become a major contributor to the international rules governing mobile standards and has strengthened its position by developing an industrial strategy called China Standard 2035.

“The China Standards 2035 plan is to solidify China’s dominant position in international standards work. . . Britain and its allies must face this challenge.”

