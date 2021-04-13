Most Asian stocks are climbing; Yields, higher dollar tick: markets roll up





(Bloomberg) – Most Asian stocks rose on Tuesday after US stocks closed around record highs as investors envision the start of the corporate earnings season and relatively smooth sales of government debt.

Shares rose in Hong Kong and Japan, but fluctuated in China as export growth missed expectations in March. US equity futures were flat after the S&P 500 Index fell slightly after three straight weeks of gains. Tech stocks weakened, led by Intel Corp. while Nvidia Corp. focused on its microprocessor market.

The cost of insuring Asia’s investment-grade bonds has risen after a record rise in debt yields on state-owned China Huarong Asset Management Co.

US bond yields and the dollar rose. Sales of three- and ten-year Treasuries have attracted decent demand, and the focus is on auctions on 30-year Tuesdays.

A positive outlook for growth in the United States should help corporate earnings, even as stocks appear precarious around record highs amid spikes in Covid-19 cases and difficult vaccine deployments in parts of the world. While concerns about rising borrowing costs have eased on central bank assurances that interest rates will remain low, investors are still alert to the risk of a rebound in inflation. US consumer price data is due Tuesday.

It’s not too late to focus on relationship trading, Suresh Tantia, senior investment strategist at Credit Suisse, told Bloomberg TV. Sectors most exposed to cyclical recovery and inflation will outperform growth stocks over the next three to six months.

Elsewhere, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen will refuse to name China as a currency manipulator in her first biannual foreign exchange report, according to people familiar with the matter, allowing the United States to avoid another clash with Beijing.

Oil has exceeded $ 60 a barrel. Bitcoin climbed back above $ 60,000 ahead of a listing by America’s largest cryptocurrency exchange.

Some key events to watch this week:

Banks and financial firms are starting to report first quarter results, including JPMorgan Chase & Co., Citigroup Inc., Bank of America Corp., Morgan Stanley, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. The United States released data on the ‘inflation. Jerome Powell for a moderately question-and-answer session Wednesday. The US Federal Reserve releases the Beige Book Wednesday. US data, including initial jobless claims, industrial production and retail sales, arrives Thursday Economic growth , industrial production and retail sales in China are released on Friday.

Here are some of the main developments in financial markets:

Stocks

S&P 500 futures were little changed at 12:42 p.m. in Tokyo. The index remained stable on Monday, the Japanese Topix index rose 0.7%. futures added 0.2%.

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index rose 0.1%, the yen fell 0.3% to 109.67 per dollar, the euro slipped 0.1% to $ 1.1894 and the yuan offshore at 6.5524 to the dollar.

Obligations

The yield on 10-year Treasuries edged up two basis points to 1.69%. Australia’s 10-year yield rose three basis points to 1.81%.

Basic products

West Texas Intermediate crude rose 0.6% to $ 60.03 per barrel and gold to $ 1,732.93 per ounce.

