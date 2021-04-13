UK University Leaders Help Grade 6 Students Make Up For Lost Learning | education





Sixth grade students should be able to repeat part of the year to make up for lost learning, university leaders said, according to a study, that three-quarters fell one to four months behind during the coronavirus pandemic.

The Association of Colleges (AoC) has warned that students between the ages of 16 and 18 need additional support to help them cope with the epidemic damage to their mental health. They said the university is receiving reports of suicidal thoughts, depression, anxiety and eating disorders. One reported that students attempted suicide four times during the last semester.

An additional year of full support will relieve pressure from students worrying about their outcomes and the job market and will allow them to continue studying A-levels and vocational qualifications for an additional 6 months to a year. AoC.

David Hughes, Chief Executive Officer of AoC, said the catch-up year would help tackle the serious impact of the epidemic on learning. Flexible programs, including extended learning, joint work opportunities, and fair 16-19 funding, including fair education hours for young people in England, are essential to keeping no one behind, he said.

The report is based on a survey of 80 sixth grade and additional education colleges, with nearly three-quarters (71%) offering supplemental tuition at a cost in excess of the money provided through the government’s tuition supplement fund. Showed that they are doing. Students studying practical courses such as construction, engineering, hair and beauty were hit hardest by the lack of direct education during the closure period.

The AoC is urging the government to fund the university, including raising the allocations for 18-year-olds to the same level as ages 16-17 to cover additional costs to meet student needs during and after the pandemic. It will remove the 17.5% shortfall as well as introduce a version of the student insurance premium to the school for disadvantaged students aged 16-19.

The AoC has also asked the government to increase funding to allow universities to increase their training hours from an average of 15 hours per week to match the level seen in other countries of the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) reaching 30 hours in some member states. These enhancements enable the university to offer more extracurricular activities missed by disadvantaged students during the epidemic, such as sports, volunteering, drama, and music.

