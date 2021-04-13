Attack on Iranian Natanz plant troubles US, Iran over nuclear weapon





WASHINGTON Attack on Iran nuclear installation Natanz casts a major shadow over the resumption of indirect talks between the United States and Iran on Tuesday on resurrection of the international agreement limiting Iran’s nuclear program.

Neither Iran nor the United States say the incident will only spoil negotiations. But the attack and destruction of a significant amount of Iran’s uranium enrichment capabilities add uncertainty to the talks in Vienna.

The attack gives both sides reason to harden their positions, but each is urged to keep the negotiations on track.

Iran wants Washington to lift sanctions that have helped hurt its economy, including measures unrelated to its nuclear program. He insists that the sanctions be lifted before returning to respect for the 2015 nuclear deal from which then-President Donald Trump withdrew the United States in 2018.

For the Biden administration, the talks are a high-stakes bet: he can save what the Obama administration saw as one of its major foreign policy achievements and slow down Iran’s programs, even as critics say the deal instead gave Iran a path to a nuclear weapon shutting it down.

Iran blamed Israel for the destruction of a major underground facility, and the Israeli media were filled with statements from anonymous officials claiming responsibility.

The Biden administration, meanwhile, took a hands-off approach, neither praising nor condemning the attack. The White House said the United States had no involvement and had nothing to add to speculation about the causes.

The attack adds yet another complication to talks in Vienna and President Joe Biden’s efforts to smooth ties with Israel. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has maintained a close relationship with Trump, who abandoned the deal with Iran and launched a campaign of maximum pressure on Iran by imposing severe sanctions.

The United States has said it is ready to lift or relax sanctions that are inconsistent with the nuclear deal as well as sanctions that are inconsistent with the benefits Iran hoped to gain by accepting the deal. The deal removed nuclear sanctions against Iran in exchange for restrictions on its atomic program, although critics have noted that many of those restrictions are time-limited and will expire before 2030.

These same critics, many in Congress, have expressed concern that non-nuclear sanctions such as those imposed for terrorism, ballistic missile activities and human rights violations could be on the table. negotiations. The administration did not specifically comment on this, but said it would not offer Iran any sweeteners unrelated to the deal.

Israeli officials have also expressed concerns that they fear a hasty return by the United States to the deal, and news of the attack came as Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin , was visiting Israel. Austin and Secretary of State Antony Blinken will be in Brussels later this week for talks with European and NATO allies likely to affect Iran.

As Austin and Blinken prepared to meet their counterparts in Brussels, German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas expressed concern that the attack could affect negotiations. Not everything we hear from Tehran is a positive contribution to this, Maas told reporters.

The destruction of state-of-the-art centrifuges at Natanz came at a critical juncture in the Vienna talks aimed at resuscitating the nuclear deal. Trump’s withdrawal and reintroduction of sanctions, as well as Iran’s decisions to break its own commitments to the deal, have left him in great danger.

The weekend’s attack on Natanz, one of Iran’s main nuclear facilities, came amid a hiatus in the Vienna talks.

Key to the deal were restrictions on Iran’s uranium enrichment. Activities at Natanz’s heavily fortified settlement, which is built into a mountain, have been among the most limited.

Natanz has been the target of sabotage in the past. The Stuxnet computer virus, discovered in 2010 and widely regarded as a joint US-Israel creation, once disrupted and destroyed Iranian centrifuges there during an earlier period of Western fears about the Tehran program.

Last July, Natanz suffered a mysterious explosion at his state-of-the-art centrifuge assembly plant that authorities later called sabotage. Iran is rebuilding this facility at the bottom of a nearby mountain. Iran has also blamed Israel for this, as well as the November murder of a scientist who launched the country’s military nuclear program decades ago.

Israel has also launched a series of airstrikes in neighboring Syria targeting Iranian forces and their equipment. And Israel is suspected of attacking an Iranian cargo ship last week that is believed to serve as a floating base for Iranian Revolutionary Guard paramilitary forces off the coast of Yemen.

