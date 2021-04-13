FCC asks public for help in testing broadband speeds in United States





Vectorios2016 via Getty Images

The Federal Communications Commission is asking more Americans to use its speed test app to help improve the accuracy of its broadband speeds across the United States. The tool is being used as part of the agency’s larger effort to improve its cards to get a clearer picture of broadband in America.

The FCC speed test app for Android and iOS is similar to other apps from companies like Ookla. The test automatically generates results once you press the button to start the test. The data collected is used to help the FCC improve its broadband cards.

Top editors’ picks

Subscribe to CNET now for the day’s most interesting reviews, news and videos.

The FCC uses its maps to figure out how to distribute the billions of dollars in federal funding it provides each year to subsidize the cost of building infrastructure, but the agency admitted the maps were flawed.

“To bridge the gap between the digital haves and have-nots, we are working to create a comprehensive and user-friendly data set on broadband availability,” said Jessica Rosenworcel, Interim President of the FCC, in a communicated. “Expanding the base of consumers who use the FCC Speed ​​Test app will allow us to provide improved coverage information to the public and add to the measurement tools we are developing to show where broadband is really available. in the USA.”

The problems with the current system stem from the way the data is collected. The FCC relies on self-reported information from Internet service providers, who are asked to report coverage for so-called “census block” areas. These areas often encompass miles of land, and while ISPs report even one home or business in a particular census block as having a department, the current FCC reporting method counts the entire census block as served. But it’s not always the case.

In another effort, the FCC is also asking the public to verify data reported by the ISP regarding individual addresses. The agency wants people to enter their home address to verify whether the information the agency has about their broadband service matches what providers like AT&T, Comcast or Verizon have reported to the agency. If the information does not match, the FCC asks people to submit a form to dispute the information in the database.

The issue of inaccurate maps has caught the attention of Republicans and Democrats at the FCC and Congress. Both parties agree that the data for mapping needs to be more granular to get an accurate picture of where broadband exists and where it does not.

Rosenworcel, whom President Joe Biden named interim president, has been one of the most vocal critics of the FCC’s flawed data collection methods. In February, she announced the formation of a new working group dedicated to implementing upgrades to improve the agency’s broadband cards.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos