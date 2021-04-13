Airline promotes reopening of Air Bridge on May 17 due to successful vaccination





British airlines have requested the resumption of US air routes by May 17th.

Getty

The British aviation industry, including the CEO of Virgin Atlantic and British Airways, urged the resumption of travel between the United States and the United Kingdom on May 17. This is the first day that the UK government has suggested that it would allow some tours to resume. President Biden withdraws the ban on travel to the UK.

According to a new report, the lack of transatlantic air connections by September puts the UK at risk of 2.4 ($3.2 billion) or 23 ($31 million) per day, putting 51,600 jobs at risk. It will also prolong the suffering experienced by families who are forced to live apart and hope to reunite soon.

For anyone hoping to resume their UK/US travel, the statistics look pretty good.

CNN reported that as of April 9th, the UK had fully vaccinated 9.16% of the population and the United States had vaccinated 18.74%. President Biden has pledged to provide the vaccine to all adults who want it by the end of May, and the UK has pledged to provide it by the end of July. President Biden is touts May as a moment in which the current ban on visitors to the UK can be lifted (although it may not be May for EU residents, many of whom are currently shutting down). The UK has offered to start international travel to some countries by May 17th, but most trips will be excluded from the card by July 1st. On April 9, the British government announced plans to introduce a traffic light system to determine which countries are safe enough to visit or visit visitors. The British government said it was too early to decide which countries would be on the green list on this date (passengers do not have to be isolated from the so-called green countries, but they have to undergo PCR testing before departure and two days after departure, returning from the trip).

The report titled Billions of Costs of Lost Summers suggests that if the resumption is postponed until September, trade losses will be 55.7 ($76 billion) and tourism GDP will be 3 billion ($4.1 billion). The report added that about 5,164 British Airways (and related jobs) have been lost each month since February 2020.

Virgin Atlantics CEO Shai Weiss said the report provides evidence that the resumption of overseas travel, especially between low-risk countries such as the UK, should keep its targets by the US’s largest trading partner, which accounts for 15% of the UK’s total trade.

Sean Doyle, CEO and Chairman of British Airways, said this route is important not only for business trips, but also for families separated by the epidemic. Exotic couples desperately need a reunion in the Love is Not Tourism campaign.

Doyle is optimistic about the resumption of overseas travel to the United States from May 17th. Virgin Atlantic CEO Shai Weiss suggested that positive vaccine launches in both countries provide “a clear opportunity to safely introduce transatlantic pathways from May 17th.”

Virgin Atlantic’s CEO Shai Weiss told CNN that UKUS summer bookings have been “on the rise” in recent weeks, and people are becoming more optimistic. However, most of these are at the end of the year, not summer.

There may be less economic pressure for the United States to reopen its borders. The United States is more protected than most countries because of the size of the domestic market where you can benefit from summer without traveling abroad. Britain’s proximity to the EU and the countries suffering from the Third Wave may be enough to convince President Biden to set fire to the decision.

Moreover, the longer the decision takes, the more likely people are to book a trip elsewhere and mostly in the domestic market so that they can reduce the risk of cancellation and eventually go on vacation.

