London’s main street comes back to life as the UK reopens | Europe| News and current events from all over the continent | DW





Katrina said she had itchy Monday morning because she wanted to get up and get out of the house. “Wake up your partner, let’s go, let’s go!” A 32-year-old artist speaks at Ricco’s Cafe, a local coffee shop on Walthamstow High Street in northern London.

It’s 10 a.m. and today is the day the UK government lifts the first restrictions on non-critical business after the third state closure. Indoor dining is still not allowed, but alfresco dining is possible, and despite the cold weather, Katrina and her partner Alex want to taste the normal life again.

Alex, the caregiver, smiles and sips a cappuccino and says, “It’s a good thing to be able to do something other than walking.”

Alex works throughout the blockade, but says comfortable rules will make a difference in places where he can take the 90-year-old man he cares for.

“It’s really important to his mental health,” he says. “It’s amazing that doing a lot of things differently can change your whole mood.”

Katrina (l), Alex (m) and their friend Roger (r) enjoy coffee at Ricco’s Cafe on Walthamstow’s High Street.

‘I want to collect a little bit of my life’

Nearby, outside the charity shop, another type of non-essential business began forming a line that resumes today.

Effie, 23, from Sheffield, said she lost her waitress job, saying, “I’d like to find clothes to wear on a job interview.”

Hospitality was one of the sectors hit hardest by the coronavirus, and the trade organization UK Hospitality estimated it had laid off more than 600,000 jobs last year.

“I’m really looking forward to putting a little bit of my life together,” Effie continued. “Get a job, go back to the gym that way.”

‘I wish it would be different now with a vaccine’

Along the way to the Dench Fitness Gym, which is reopening today, Amin Maruf welcomes those who are ready to return.

He said he hopes this will be the last blockade. “We’ve always been told this will be the last blockade,” Maruf tells me. The British government was convinced that the first blockade for the population would be the last, but two more safety restrictions were put in place, causing many Britons to be careful not to be overly optimistic now.

“I’ve been trying to use our time wisely to upgrade a lot of our equipment downstairs, but there was a lot of money to invest.”

Maruf was able to survive by attracting loyal customers of local bodybuilders, but many other business owners weren’t so lucky.

“I wish it was different, especially because we have been vaccinated now,” he continues.

Since approving both BioNTech-Pfizer and Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccines in December, the UK has received more than 50% of the population. This, along with stringent containment measures, has significantly reduced coronavirus infections.

‘No money, no house, many problems’

But for many, like 39-year-old Singh, the damage will last. He lost his job in retail during the blockade. In other words, I couldn’t afford to pay the rent.

“I am homeless now,” he waits in line at a local food bank preparing hot meals for lunch for those in need.

“Hey, I have a 13-year-old son. We have to come here to eat,” he said, shook his head. “Closed means home, money, and a lot of trouble.”

The British government was eager to address the needs of the homeless at the beginning of the epidemic, but recent figures show more than 70,000 homes have come to the streets as a result of the epidemic.

“It was difficult and my grades fell a lot.” When Singh’s son Kishar asked him about the school, the confusion caused by constantly switching between face-to-face and online lessons was difficult for many students, but even more challenging. For poor and homeless students.

“I really want to be a professional boxer.” “I’m hoping everything will open now. You can find a place to find the box.”

Jason, Alex, Kyle and Richard (from left) four friends enjoy a beer on the first day the UK lifted the lockout restrictions.

‘I will never take it for granted again’

I knew that my final destination should be a pub, a litmus test of whether or not life is truly back to normal for many Londoners.

The pub will be limited to outdoor services and groups for the next five weeks, but by 2pm the sun unexpectedly came out and the outdoor seating areas of small local restaurants and shops were buzzing with people. This is your chance to socialize for the first time in months.

“I’ve done this with Zoom over the past six months,” says Richard, a 30-year-old teacher who met four colleagues for a beer. “I will never take it for granted again,” he said with a smile.

It was only legal for four months of last year to meet friends outside the home at a local bar, for example, between the three state closures and the regional restrictions.

“We’ve been trapped for a long time, so we started to think of it as a privilege to spend time with our friends, some kind of special treatment,” his friend Kyle says, “but it’s really our right.”

