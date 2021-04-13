UK economy returns to growth despite Covid restrictions





The UK economy went up in February as trade with the EU partially rebounded as companies learned how to deal with blockades and new Brexit border restrictions.

According to data from the National Statistical Office, production in February increased 0.4% compared to the previous month.

Data separate from ONS showed that exports rose by 3.7 billion pounds after a drop of 5.7 billion pounds per month in January in the second month when Brexit border controls were imposed. Imports from the EU showed a weak increase of £1.2 billion in February after a record drop of £6.7 billion in January.

Both gross domestic product and trade data have been heavily affected by Covid-19 and related business restrictions and show that the UK economy will still return to normal once the restrictions are lifted.

The 0.4% economic growth rate in February was less than the 0.6% predicted by economists surveyed by Reuters, and fell 2.2% in January. The services sector grew 0.2% in February with a slight increase in wholesale and retail sales.

Service growth declined due to a 2.7% drop in health output due to fewer Covid-19 tests conducted in February than the previous month.

Overall, consumer-facing business is far below its pre-epidemic level.

Thomas Pugh, British economist at Capital Economics, said, “There was no change in the containment limits in February, so GDP will never recover.”

Production was still 7.8% below the level in February 2020, before the first closure. However, with the success of the vaccine launch and most customer-facing services resumed on Monday, the economy will see a rapid rebound in the spring.

ING economist James Smith said, “We are expecting a 4 to 5 percent increase in GDP in the second quarter.

Economic growth in February, with many companies shutting down, supports the view that as consumers adapt to Covid-19 restrictions, the economy has been hit harder by the recent shutdown than in the spring of 2020. The construction sector grew 1.6%, fueled by a strong housing market, and manufacturing rebounded 1.3% after the contraction in January as automakers experienced a partial recovery from the previous month.

Britain’s trade status was also affected by Covid-19 and border controls imposed after Britain left the EU.

Britain’s level of trade with the EU was volatile and was partially recovered from the sharp decline in January, when Brexit border controls were introduced in February and the most recent coronavirus wave peaked, but it was still below its pre-Brexit level.

Britain’s exports to the UK still fell 15% compared to December levels, similar to the level of Brexit-related trade declines between the UK and the EU expected in the long run by the Office for Budget Responsibility.

Exports to the EU were 22% lower than the levels in February 2019, and the impact of Brexit and Covid-19 on the numbers was 26% lower than in the same month two years ago.

The UK’s trade movement with the EU was much larger than that of non-EU countries, indicating Brexit is the most likely cause of the move. After initial border controls have caused serious problems for some industries, it is possible that it will take months for trading patterns to stabilize.

The UK is one of the few countries to generate monthly GDP data and has not implemented full border control over imports.

