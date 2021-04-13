How the United States got past the vaccination milestone





This signals remarkable progress, especially considering that by the end of December, less than three million doses had been administered in total and governors were calling for more supplies.

So, as the hiccups and obstacles persist, Claire Hannan, executive director of the Association of Immunization Managers, says the “all-stakeholder approach on the bridge” has finally started to pay off.

“I said a quick prayer.” That was Hannan’s reaction when she first learned that the United States should distribute and administer millions of doses of vaccine.

The word unprecedented has been used a lot throughout this pandemic, but when Hannan added up every piece that needed to fall into place for the program to be a success, there is no better word.

For starters, America’s health care system presented many challenges. “Our health care system is a private sector system. It is not run by the government and you put a government supplied product into it,” Hannan said. “It’s just new, unprecedented.”

Then there are the little details. Hannan said that if you just think about the amount of vaccine sites are receiving – a shipment of Pfizer / BioNTech vaccine contains over a thousand doses – that in itself poses a challenge. This contrasts with typical childhood immunization schedules when doses are ordered in increments of 10.

Add to the fact that there are three different licensed vaccines, with three different dosing schedules and things get even more complicated.

It’s the little things

Hannan said that one of the main factors that has contributed to the success of the United States is the simple fact that the supply of vaccines has increased.

At first, this resource seemed scarce, but manufacturers figured out how to grow.

Today, more than 100 million doses of Pfizer / BioNTech and Moderna vaccines have been delivered to states, and each company has pledged hundreds of millions more by the summer.

Johnson & Johnson has been slower, but the company says it is confident it can deliver 100 million doses by May.

But manufacturers have also tried to dig into the small details to make vaccination efforts easier.

You may remember that the vials were labeled to hold five doses of vaccine, but some pharmacy technicians realized they could extract six doses per vial.

Pfizer was able to come up with multiple syringe combinations to ensure that the full six doses were extracted, automatically increasing the supply.

Pfizer also worked to gain approval for its vaccine to be stored at less cold temperatures for a period of two weeks. “This alternative temperature for the transport and storage of undiluted vials is significant and allows vials to be transported and stored under more flexible conditions”, Dr. Peter Marks, Director of the Center for Product Evaluation and Research FDA biologics.

And later this year, Pfizer plans to submit a new formulation of its vaccine that would not require the addition of a diluent, removing a step in the process for those administering the vaccines.

No quick fix

While there have been examples of states improving their immunization efforts, Hannan says there hasn’t been a single strategy that has worked at all levels.

“States are organized differently. Some of them are centralized, some of them are not, you know, more rural,” says Hannan. “I think the demand is different from state to state.”

This difference can have an impact on how states may perceive the success of vaccination.

For example, a CNN analysis determined that New York and North Dakota will be the first to vaccinate all consenting adults, but that’s for very different reasons.

New York has one of the fastest deployments in the country, vaccinating nearly 1% of its population per day, but it needs to act just as fast because demand is high. At least 85% of adults in the state say they have been vaccinated or plan to do so.

North Dakota gets vaccinated more slowly, but has a higher vaccine hesitancy rate. About 68% of adults in that state say they’ve been vaccinated or plan to do so, meaning the end goal will be lower.

Go big or come home

At first, healthcare workers and residents of long-term care facilities were the priority, a strategy Hannan agrees with, but she also said it made things happen more slowly at first because this strategy was more methodical.

“In many ways, it was slower than expected. It was slower than anyone wanted. Obviously, we’re in a pandemic. But I think we did very well. we have certainly learned from our mistakes. ”

One of the lessons that emerged was the importance of mass vaccination sites. On Monday, the Biden administration announced the opening of another such site in Oregon. The administration says it will have opened 36 mass vaccination sites by the end of next week and have the combined capacity to deliver 124,000 doses per day.

There have also been improvements in planning tools, Hannan said.

“Every week there was just an improvement in the scheduling systems. There were obviously a lot of hiccups, I think a lot of us had to go through the chaos of trying to find a date. little things like that made it easier. ”

Eligibility for everyone

As the Biden administration seeks to open eligibility to all 16 and over by the end of the month, Hannan says it will be important to keep the momentum going.

“If you don’t stay ahead of that you might snap your fingers and all of a sudden you have people waiting and you haven’t scheduled them,” Hannan said.

But even with eligibility widely open, Dr Scott Gottlieb, former U.S. Food and Drug Administration commissioner and current Pfizer board member, said the United States is approaching a point where supply will outweigh demand in a few weeks.

“I think a lot of states are going to see themselves with oversupply and oversupply, so it will be a shame to look back and realize in retrospect that we probably should have put more vaccines in some of these hot spots for to choke. get them out earlier, ”he said on“ Face the Nation ”on Sunday.

While Hannan says the United States has found great success in vaccinating those who want it, the biggest challenge for the future will be reaching those parts of the population who may be hesitant or who have it all. just didn’t make an effort to get the vaccine. And that will require an entirely different strategy.

“We’re going to have to do whatever we can. We’re going to have to use community leaders, church leaders. We’re going to have to get the vaccine to the people, we’re going to have to get it from the private doctors. ”

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos