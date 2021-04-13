



Colleagues in an inter-party amendment to halt plans to limit the prosecution of torture and war crimes by British troops serving abroad are hoping to put a massive defeat on the government in the lords on Tuesday.

The group, led by former NATO Secretary General and Labor Defense Minister Sir Robertson, wants to exclude torture and war crimes from the five-year limit of prosecution proposed in the Offshore Operations Bill.

They argue that because the prohibition of torture under international law is absolute and cannot be restricted by state courts, British soldiers will be at greater risk of being prosecuted in international criminal courts otherwise.

Another patron of the amendment, Lord Falconer and Labor Law Attorney General Shadow, said: An annoying claim is a serious problem facing the military, but the problem must be settled in a way that respects Britain’s international obligations.

Ministers are saying they want to stop British soldiers who have served in Iraq, Afghanistan, and more from being subjected to annoying prosecution, which is a key part of the bill that cleared the Commons in November. They argue that there are exceptions to the five-year limit if the Attorney General agrees.

However, UN Human Rights Commissioner Michelle Bachelet warned that the five-year limit would significantly reduce the likelihood that British troops serving abroad will be held liable for serious human rights violations.

Combining war crimes and torture prosecution can take years. An Afghan citizen filed a civil suit in a British court in 2011 after his father, two brothers and one cousin were murdered during a raid in a region in southern Afghanistan.

The case was one of 33 executions executed by SAS soldiers 10 years ago, with no criminal prosecution. However, evidence from civil lawsuits showed that one SAS officer described the case as a recent massacre.

Labor, Liberal Democrats, and many cross-bench colleagues are expected to support the amendment at the report stage on Tuesday, meaning that the issue is expected to be resubmitted to the Commons at the end of the month.

So far, ministers have shown no desire to make concessions on the matter, but supporters of the amendment are hoping for additional influence on the government as the National Assembly is due to end in less than a month.

Ministers may have consent to carry over the bill to the next meeting that will begin with the Queens speech on May 11, but bills that have not been passed in a single meeting will generally fall.

The passage of a separate amendment backed by former military chief Sir Stirrup guarantees that there will be no time limit for current and former military personnel to file civil suits against the Department of Defense. Currently, the measure proposes a separate six-year deadline.

A UK government spokesman said the offshore operations bill will address the endless legal cycles and repeated scrutiny faced by service personnel in relation to offshore operations.

The spokesman added: No proposal will erode the rule of law. MoD and our service staff can still explain the wrong. Military operations will be governed by international humanitarian law, including the Geneva Conventions.

