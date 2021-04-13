American tech companies and their dependence on Taiwan





Taiwanese chipmakers are ahead of their international rivals and it will be difficult for US tech companies to reduce their dependence on Taiwan, said Sebastian Hou of CLSA.

Tech companies like Apple, Amazon, Google as well as Qualcomm, NVIDIA and AMD rely heavily on Taiwanese contract manufacturers to produce up to 90% of their chips, according to Hou, chief executive and head of technology research at the company. brokerage.

“It will be a long and difficult journey for them to diversify, and think about how long it will take for chip development and cooperation,” he said on CNBC’s “Street Signs Asia” Monday.

Semiconductors are used in everything from smartphones and computers to cars and home appliances.

While the United States dominates the global semiconductor market share in terms of revenue, Asia is the manufacturing powerhouse, according to a recent report from Bank of America. Asian countries produce more than 70% of the world’s semiconductors Taiwan and South Korea, in particular, have established unparalleled positions in high-end chip manufacturing capacity, according to the report.

A man walks past the TSMC logo at the company’s headquarters in Hsinchu, Taiwan. TSMC is the world’s largest semiconductor foundry.

Sam Yeh | AFP | Getty Images

The advantage for Taiwanese chipmakers

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC), the world’s largest chip foundry, is up more than 13% year-to-date. Rival United Microelectronics Corp, seen as a distant second behind TSMC in the contract chipmaking space in Taiwan, grew about 16% over the same period.

CLSA has a “buy” rating on TSMC and a price target of 825 New Taiwan Dollars ($ 28.97), up 35% from Friday’s close.

The brokerage has an “outperform” rating on UMC and a price target of 62 New Taiwan ($ 2.18), up 16.76% from last week’s close.

Hou explained that between the two stocks, TSMC has a higher risk due to a wider spread between its target price and the current stock price, but it offers better returns. He added that the price target is “highly achievable” given that the company is expected to maintain its technological leadership over the next five years and customers are expected to rely heavily on it.

China’s minimum wage lagging behind

A report by market research firm TrendForce ranked China’s Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation (SMIC) fifth in revenue among the world’s 10 largest foundries in February, based on estimated figures of the first trimester.

The SMIC is China’s largest and most important chipmaker, seen as the key to Beijing’s self-sufficiency plans in the semiconductor field, following tensions with Washington. Last December, the United States blacklisted the minimum wage and banned American companies from exporting technology to the company.

Hou explained that it is nearly impossible for the minimum wage to catch up with TSMC and other chipmakers in light of US sanctions.

The technology gap between the SMIC and TSMC is currently around six years, he said. If the minimum wage cannot acquire the technology it needs to boost its high-end chip manufacturing capacity, it will fall further behind, Hou said.

“Which means that not only can it not catch up, but the gap will be further widened,” Hou said, adding that the gap could extend to between seven and nine years.

A report from Reuters last month said the US government was slow to approve licenses for US companies to sell chip-making equipment at minimum wage.

