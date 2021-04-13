UK trade is recovering, but things are blurred by Covid and Brexit | business





The government’s monthly trade figures come with health warnings. The combination of Covid-19 and Brexit means that no solid conclusions about the trend can be drawn from single month data.

See what happened to the UK’s EU exports. This figure collapsed to a revised record of 42% in January, but increased by more than 46% in February, according to the latest figures from the National Statistical Office.

Some rebound in February was always expected. At the end of 2020, there was a lot of stockpiling as companies expected a halt as a result of the new UK-EU trade agreement. It was a smart precaution, as the business on both sides of the channel takes time to adjust. This process has not been aided by containment measures imposed across the UK in response to a new pandemic wave.

In fact, EU exports from the UK declined 30% in January and then recovered faster than imports from the EU, which increased by more than 7% in February. Again, this doesn’t have to be too exciting. The stockpile could simply be more extensive in the UK than in the EU. ONS pointed out that the new agreement on exports to the UK came into effect immediately, but was originally scheduled to be applied to imports starting April 1. Companies exporting goods to the UK would have been waiting for the new system to settle before continuing to trade.

The bottom line is that exports to the EU in February were 7% lower than the average monthly total for the second half of 2020. This is still a big drop, reflecting the difficulties some exporters, especially small and medium-sized businesses, are still facing increasing bureaucracy.

However, one big feature of last year was the ability of businesses to cope with difficult situations.

Over time, businesses have found a way to make money despite closures. So, the latest GDP figures show that when the regulation was first imposed last spring, the country’s production fell by almost a fifth, down by about 1% in the first quarter of 2021. Over the next few months, we will show whether exports to the EU follow a similar pattern.

