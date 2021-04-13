Stocks gain traction as investors wait for US inflation data





LONDON / HONG KONG (Reuters) – Global equities rose on Tuesday as strong trade data from China boosted confidence for a rebound in domestic demand, as market participants wait for US data to show a recovery in the inflation.

FILE PHOTO: The DAX chart of the German Stock Price Index is shown on the Stock Exchange in Frankfurt, Germany April 12, 2021. REUTERS / Staff

Chinese dollar exports rose more than 30% in March from a year earlier, while imports jumped 38%, their fastest pace in four years, suggesting a post-pandemic recovery of its domestic expenses.

The broad Euro STOXX 600 gained 0.3% to near record highs, with German export shares up 0.2%. The Paris and London stock indices fell 0.1%.

Investors focused on US inflation data for March, due at 12:30 GMT. Markets expect an expected acceleration in inflation to accelerate recent attempts by equity investors to turn to cyclical stocks.

The question for the next few months is not whether inflation will pick up, but how far inflation will accelerate, said Hugh Gimber, global markets strategist at JP Morgan Asset Management.

We expect further increases in Treasury yields during 2021. We expect this to lead to a continuation of the rotation we have seen over the past six months into more cyclical sectors.

The benchmark 10-year US Treasury yield was up to 1.6908%, falling below the 14-month high of 1.776% reached on March 30. Bond yields rise when prices fall.

The MSCI World Stock Index, which tracks stocks from 49 countries, is down.

Wall Street’s futures gauges were flat.

Previously, Asian stocks had gained support thanks to strong trade data from China, although the largest MSCI index of Asia-Pacific stocks outside of Japan dropped its gains – as did the blue-chip index of China, CSI300.

China is enjoying its rapid recovery, first exit, but the global economy is also accelerating and recovering, which will dampen some of China’s export performance in the coming quarters, said John Woods, director of investments by Credit Suisses Asia-Pacific.

SIGNIFICANT REBOUND

In currency markets, the dollar fell from near a three-week low against other major currencies on Tuesday, supported by higher yields on Treasuries.

The dollar retreated along with U.S. yields this month after hitting multi-month highs, with markets predicting that major fiscal stimulus, coupled with continued monetary easing, will spur faster economic growth in the United States and higher inflation.

Boston Federal Reserve Bank Chairman Eric Rosengren on Monday said the U.S. economy could experience a significant rebound this year due to weaker money supply and fiscal policy, but the labor market of the country was still weak.

He said that with inflation still below the central banks’ 2% target rate, the current stance of highly accommodative monetary policy remained appropriate.

Brent crude oil futures rose 37 cents, or 0.5%, to $ 63.63 a barrel at 7:44 a.m. GMT. US crude oil futures gained 27 cents, or 0.5%, to $ 59.58 a barrel.

Reporting by Tom Wilson in London and Scott Murdoch in Hong Kong; edited by Stephen Coates, Simon Cameron-Moore, Larry King

