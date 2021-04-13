Bounce back? British companies mixed views as Covid closure eases | economics





The UK economy has grown again in February as businesses and consumers have adapted and prepared to ease the blockade despite the ongoing pandemic-related restrictions.

The Guardian spoke with the three companies about how they have dealt with the crisis over the past year and about their hopes for a deal after the closure.

Banquet Records, Kingston upon ThamesJon Tolley and Banquet Records staff. Photo: Jon Tolley

Banquet Records, an independent record store, sometimes boasts a queue of music lovers around the block. But even before the first blockade, the owners decided to close the door. They haven’t been open since then.

Jon Tolley, co-founder of the store, said he wants to wait for all social contacts to resume. Record stores are always about the charm and cult you find in person. We are not Argos. We should not be completely immersed in the tactile experience or bother at all.

Store resilience comes from running a variety of businesses. Starts to perform, sells vinyl on the counter and online, owns your own record label, and more. The government’s high street subsidy and halo plan helped it during the initial slump.

Banquet quickly adapted to online-only sales, doubling its current pre-epidemic level and organizing virtual performances.

People have nothing to do except to sit at home and listen to the recordings, Toly said. The biggest challenge is that we don’t know where to go.

The banquet had to postpone some performances four times and processed a refund after the sold-out performance was cancelled.

I’m nervous about the vaccine passport, but I can’t see any other practical way to get 1,000 people to a sweaty room, Tolley said.

Elis Pop Up, Hatfield

Danny Wheeler started takeout with friends at Hatfield, overcoming the trouble of losing his job due to the epidemic.

To revitalize the street food scene in the town of Hertfordshire, Wheeler and four friends raised their savings to launch Elis Pop Up, a fried chicken business. It employs 10 people.

After a buzz on social media, we’ve been taking orders online from November and using the local pub’s kitchen to prepare food for delivery around Hatfield.

Wheeler, a former digital marketer, said: There is not much government financial support for the new business. You can get a loan at a 6% interest rate, but that’s risky.

The stress of the new business and the closure of mental health made things difficult, he added. What keeps us moving is the drive to do this.

Open from Wednesday to Sunday, the business has a revenue of 5,000 per week and plans to open a second branch in London’s Shoreditch as an office lunch spot.

All the money earned, Wheeler said, is being reinvested in the business, which will turn it into an al fresco dining at pubs. Now the government is meeting its vaccine goals. I am optimistic that by June everything will be back to normal.

People are buzzing to get back there. We are trying to accept it.

AJ Power, Dr James Cochrane, Director of Operations, Craigavon ​​AJ Power, and Ashley Pigott, Managing Director and Chairman. Photo: Sharon Williamson

AJ Power manufactures diesel power generation sets for sale on the international market.

The manufacturer did well during Covid-19, but after Brexit, the Northern Irish Protocol crippled the company with onslaught of paperwork and extra charges.

The Protocol created new trade borders with Northern Ireland and the rest of the UK, bringing further overhaul of goods.

It was a big problem for us, Pigott said. We have 15,000 production line items, of which 80% are produced in the UK mainland, all of which require customs codes.

Plus, you’re having an administrative bureaucratic nightmare, Pigott said. The addition of the government’s merchant support services to support businesses in and out of Northern Ireland, they said, created unexpected difficulties they were not prepared for.

AJ Power now pays a shipping surcharge of around 30 for all cargo. This will cost us a lot over the next 12 months, Pigott said.

New tariff rules also hit the company. Eventually we have to pay European tariffs on goods and parts that will never enter the European market, he said.

Pigott fears long-term damage to Northern Ireland’s manufacturing sector, which he says is part of the national heritage. It costs a lot, takes a lot of effort, and doesn’t add any value, he said.

