Johnson & Johnson Covid vaccine: US calls for pause after clotting cases





FDA certification of Baltimore factories has now been delayed as inspectors investigate quality control issues, drastically reducing Johnson & Johnson vaccine supply. The sudden drop in available doses has led to widespread complaints from governors and state health officials who expected much larger shipments of the Johnson & Johnsons vaccine this week than they expected. have received.

States use the vaccine in a wide variety of settings, including mass vaccination sites and college campuses. The single-dose vaccine approach has proven popular, and authorities have directed it to transient, rural and isolated communities where tracking a second dose is more complicated.

It is common for regulators to study safety signals in new vaccines and other medical products. Very often the signals are not of concern. But concerns over the Johnson & Johnsons vaccine mirror those over AstraZenecas, which European regulators began investigating last month after some recipients developed blood clots.

Of 34 million people who received the vaccine in Britain, the European Union and three other countries, 222 developed blood clots associated with low platelet counts. The majority of these cases have occurred within the first 14 days after vaccination, mainly in women under 60 years of age.

On April 7, the European Medicines Agency, the main regulatory agency, concluded that the disorder was a very rare side effect of the vaccine. German and Norwegian researchers published studies on April 9 suggesting that in very rare cases the AstraZeneca vaccine caused people to make antibodies that activated their own platelets.

Nonetheless, regulators argued that the benefit of the vaccine preventing people from becoming infected with the coronavirus or keeping the few people who receive Covid-19 out of hospital far outweighed this small risk. Countries in Europe and elsewhere have continued to administer the vaccine to older people, who are at high risk of serious illness and death from Covid-19, while limiting it in younger people.

AstraZeneca and Johnson & Johnson use the same platform for their vaccine, a virus called adenovirus. On Tuesday, the Australian government announced that it would not buy Johnson & Johnson vaccines. They cited Johnson & Johnsons use of an adenovirus. But there’s no obvious reason why adenovirus vaccines in particular would cause rare blood clots associated with low platelet counts.

